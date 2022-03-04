“Why are they such greedy pigs?” - Charles Barkley blasts Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and other NFL QBs for not taking pay cuts 

Anybody who has followed Charles Barkley knows he does not hold back on his opinions.

Charles Barkley has shared his opinions on not just the NBA, but on social and racial issues as well.

So, Charles Barkley did not hold back when speaking on NFL quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Charles Barkley recently took the opportunity to call the pair out on what he perceives as their greediness.

"Do you know what I don't understand about these quarterbacks? Why are they such greedy pigs? No, no, seriously, I’m being serious for a second. Every quarterback who's gotten big money never won again."

Barkley continued his rant.

"I never understood you know, you go Flacco. You go Russell. You go Aaron the first time. You go, I’m trying to think, you go Drew Brees. Dak Prescott’s gonna be in that boat soon. You go, Matt Ryan’s in that same boat? Why don't these guys take less money like Tom Brady? So you can pay other players. Every player, you go back and look at the last 10 to 15 quarterbacks. With the exception of Tom Brady. How many, they all became the quote-unquote, the highest-paid player. And I'm saying like, dude, ain’t no difference between $35 and $40 million. But you got to make it up in commercials cost you winning. I never understand why these quarterbacks are so greedy. Like, dude, you know if you get the most money, they're not gonna be able to pay anybody else right?"

Interesting Barkley would say that when he was paid millions and never won an NBA Championship with the Philadelpha 76ers or the Phoenix Suns.

Why Charles Barkley is wrong

Barkley has a right to his opinion but here is where he is wrong.

First of all, Russell Wilson's concerns are not over making more money, he wants to have better players surround him or he is moving on. For him at least, this is not about money, so Barkley is wrong there.

He may also be wrong about Aaron Rodgers. Rumors are that Rodgers wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL, which Rodgers has denied.

Rodgers either wants to win another championship like Brady did with another organization or he's pondering whether or not he should retire.

Money doesn't seem to be an issue for either player. Barkley may have an opinion on these subjects, but it doesn't mean he is right.

