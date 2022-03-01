“I love it and it's great"- Russell Wilson seemingly shuts down rumors of trade away from Seattle 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is rumored to be interested in leaving the only organization that he has known in his 10 years in the NFL.

Despite denying reports, the signal-caller has gone on the record earlier this season saying that he is indeed interested in "exploring his options" with other NFL teams.

The star quarterback and his wife Ciara were recent guests on The Today Show, and he spoke about rumors of him leaving the West Coast to play for a team on the East Coast:

“I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean...I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast, but Seattle’s the place I’m at right now, and I love it, and it's great."

Wilson has heard rumors about him possibly leaving the Seahawks and did his best to address those stories directly.

The question remains -- where will the star quarterback play next season?

If the reports are true, the former Super Bowl champion may be on his way out of Seattle and on the way to another team. But what teams are in need of a quarterback?

There are several.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly looking to replace Teddy Bridgewater and land their first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning.

With offensive weapons such as Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, and Courtland Sutton, the team (offensively) could place themselves in contention with the arrival of a player like Russell Wilson.

After 18 years in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving a massive void for the team at the quarterback position.

Even if JuJu Smith-Schuster leaves for another team, the Steelers still have Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson at receiver with Najee Harris at running back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have a glaring need for a quarterback with the recent retirement of Tom Brady.

The team is still filled with players that can help get them back to the Super Bowl but will need someone with Russell Wilson's skills to get them over the hump.

Perhaps, the most unlikely scenario would be for the Pro Bowl quarterback to return to the Seahawks. While their defense and offensive line needs a vast improvement, the offense has weapons on the outside with Pro Bowl receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Stay tuned as March 16 is the start of the new league year.

