"We know where it stands" - NFL analyst believes Russell Wilson's Instagram scrub doesn't change much in terms of his desire to leave Seahawks

Russell Wilson has decided to send a message by deleting older ones. On Instagram, Wilson has deleted many posts alluding to the Seattle Seahawks. This has gotten the media talking, including one analyst who laid it all out about the growing trend.

Speaking on Get Up!, NFL analyst Jeff Darlington recently spoke about the quarterback's moves and general feelings on the strategy and response by the NFL community.

Darlington said that athletes need to understand that cleaning up their social media will get people talking. He continues by saying that there's nothing to glean from these "cleanups," as the organization and players have already talked about what is going on.

As such, deleting posts solves nothing and accomplishes less. Before social media, it was possible to make a guess as to where players were going to go based on the opportunities available on the basis of other teams' needs. Adding social media simply muddles the situation.

"First of all, can there be a disclaimer for all athletes now, like if you do scrub your profile of your team's organization we're going to talk about and so you can't get upset when we do going forward. Maybe not right now, but going forward," Darlington said.

Darlington referred to a tweet from Adam Schefter in which it was stated that Wilson had told the Seahawks about his intentions to stay but had also named teams he would go to if a trade were considered.

"But I would still point to a tweet from Adam Schefter on February 25, so exactly a year ago, he said Russell Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but if a trade were considered the only teams he would go to [woud be] the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears," Darlinton continued.

Darlington then went on to recall the statements of Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers.

"His agent Mark Rodgers said on the record, so we don't really need to look at avatars or profiles on Instagram to understand the potential direction Russell Wilson could go. Last year he said pretty publicly that he considered going to these teams have traded so we know where this is at," Darlington remarked.

In the end, Darlington asserted that he does not need social media to understand where the situation is headed.

"We know where it stands. And quite honestly, like I don't need... Twitter or Instagram to kind of understand the times in the momentum of where this thing is headed."

Will Russell Wilson leave the Seahawks?

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

Franchise quarterbacks that are the beating heart of their team simply don't switch sides halfway through their career. The players are too settled and the teams are too dependent on them to let them leave. Year after year, several top quarterbacks think about leaving, but almost none do.

The only time top quarterbacks leave is when they get close to retirement and teams decide to get a head start on the next era. Aside from that, quality quarterbacks simply do not switch teams. Of course, it will only take one player pulling the trigger to blow up this narrative.

Considering it's the NFL where history is made every season, one cannot completely discount a new or extremely rare outcome that hasn't been seen before.

Will Wilson buck the trend? One can only wait and see.

Edited by Piyush Bisht