  Cardi B posts romantic picture with Stefon Diggs after announcing their child together

Cardi B posts romantic picture with Stefon Diggs after announcing their child together

By Garima
Modified Sep 17, 2025 22:33 GMT
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four - Source: Getty

Cardi B confirmed that she’s expecting a child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The rapper shared the news during Wednesday’s interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” saying:

"I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs."

Shortly after the interview aired, Cardi posted a romantic picture of her and Diggs on X.

Fans had speculated for months that Cardi might be pregnant, but she held off on confirming until she felt ready.

"You don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant," she said. "Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy."

Cardi said the pregnancy wasn’t planned but was a happy surprise.

"Everybody kept telling me I should have fun, and we had a little bit of too fun and now I’m here," she said. “We’re very excited. We’re very happy."
The couple went public with their relationship earlier this year.

Stefon Diggs is from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and played college football at the University of Maryland. Drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, Diggs eventually became one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name, according to CBS Sports. He’s also a proud dad to 8-year old daughter Nova.

Cardi B, has three prior children, Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. The news of her pregnancy comes ahead of the release of her second album, “Am I The Drama?,” which drops Friday. She will also go on “Little Miss Drama” arena tour, which will start in February. The baby is due before the tour begins.

Cardi B on her relationship with Stefon Diggs

During her conversation with Gayle King, Cardi B also talked about her growing relationship with Stefon Diggs. She said that after past experiences, she was hesitant to fall in love again, but Diggs changed that.

“He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,” Cardi said. “I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

Meanwhile, Diggs’ Patriots are 1-1 in the 2025 season and will next face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday for their Week 3 matchup.

