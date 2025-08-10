Cardi B sends 4-word message to Stefon Diggs 5 hours before Patriots' 48-18 win against Commanders in preseason clash

Stefon Diggs' team, New England Patriots kicked off the Mike Vrabel era by defeating the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 9.Five hours hours before the Patriots’ dominant preseason win over the Commanders, Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi sent out a message on X, writing:&quot;Fk it, we ball.&quot;The rapper posted a picture with the Patriots wide receiver.The Commanders vs. Patriots preseason game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, and lasted about three hours. The Patriots crushed the Commanders 48-18, scoring in every quarter.Rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson started with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown before adding an 18-yard run. Rookie QB Drake Maye ran for a five-yard TD, completed three of five passes for 12 yards and had one fumble.Josh Dobbs led several scoring drives, including a two-yard rushing TD. Antonio Gibson’s 62-yard punt return set up another Patriots touchdown, and Efton Chism III caught a 12-yard TD from B. Wooldridge.The Commanders rested 30 key players, including Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel. Sam Hartman threw an interception and had only 64 passing yards, while Josh Johnson played the second half, going 15 of 22 for 173 yards with one TD and one INT.Before the game, the Patriots unveiled a 12-foot bronze statue of Tom Brady. It was also the first time in more than three years that the Patriots scored over 40 points in any game.Stefon Diggs splurged $73,000 on girlfriend Cardi B for a special giftStefon Diggs raised the bar for luxury gifting. The New England Patriots wide receiver surprised his girlfriend with a $73,000 gold Patek Philippe Nautilus watch.“This is a Patek Philippe. My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers,” the rapper flaunted on TikTok.The $73,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus has 56 diamonds around the face with rose gold casing, sapphire crystal case back and patented fold-over clasp. Cardi initially thought Diggs was shopping for himself at London Jewelers, only to be surprised with the lavish timepiece.Looking back, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B went public in May 2025 after attending a Knicks playoff game and sharing yacht photos from Miami.