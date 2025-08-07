Stefon Diggs treated his girlfriend Cardi B to a luxurious gift earlier this summer. In a video posted to her TikTok account, the rapper showed off her top-of-the-line jewelry and revealed a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch and told the story behind the piece.She revealed that she met up with Diggs during the offseason at the London Jewelers and initially believed the New England Patriots wide receiver was there to purchase something for himself. It was then that he surprised her with the watch. According to Billboard Magazine, the Patek Philippe Nautilus watch retails for $73,000.“This is a Patek Philippe. My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers,&quot; she said. &quot;I went to link up with him at London Jewelers. At first I thought he was buying himself a watch and then he was like, ‘Surprise — a watch for you!'”View on TikTokCardi B's Patek Philippe Nautilus watch features 56 diamonds around the face of the watch and the back has a sapphire casing.Stefon Diggs and Cardi B shuts down breakup rumors with IG postLast month, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked rumors that they may have broken up. The Patriots' wide receiver erased all of his posts and activity on Instagram ahead of training camp. This then led to joint posts being deleted from the rapper's social media account.Cardi B shared a collage of photos on Instagram and received a comment from the Patriots' wide receiver. Diggs commented on rumors that Cardi B had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift, which led to their breakup.&quot;* snifffs BBL (tongue emoji)&quot; Diggs wrote.Diggs commented on Cardi B's Instagram post. (Comments via Cardi B's Instagram post)With Diggs' comment on Cardi B's post and then her revelation that he purchased her a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, it appears the couple is still going strong.Diggs and Cardi B were first spotted together earlier in the offseason. In May 2025, they attended a New York Knicks playoff game and then went Instagram official after sharing photos on a yacht in Miami, Florida.On the NFL front, Diggs is getting back to 100% health after tearing his ACL last year with the Houston Texans.