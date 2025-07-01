The New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs enjoyed a thrilling European vacation last week. On Monday, Diggs gave fans an exclusive look at his holidays with an Instagram recap. The wide receiver's post went viral, inviting dozens of reactions from fans.

Apart from his fans, Diggs' girlfriend Cardi B dropped a three-word reaction to the wide receiver's photos. Revealing her favorite snap from Diggs' Instagram recap, the rapper commented:

"That tenth picture."

Cardi B sends 3-word message as Stefon Diggs shares multiple photos from his time in Europe (Image Credit: Diggs/IG)

The photo that Cardi B liked the most was a Polaroid picture of Diggs, wearing a printed sweatshirt with luxurious diamond jewelry around his neck. In his post, what stood out the most was the last slide, in which the wide receiver dropped a quote.

"Busy taking care of everyone else I almost forgot about myself," the quote read.

Diggs was tagged along by his girlfriend Cardi B on his European vacation. The rapper went viral last week for revealing the couple's lavish accommodation, rented by the wide receiver.

In one of her Instagram stories, Cardi B showed off the castle Diggs rented in the French countryside.

"Why this man got us staying in a castle? I'm talking about a real castle," Cardi B said. "Look at this. This is a real f****** castle. He said, 'B**** you want (a) castle? 'I'll give you a castle b****. You'll sleep in a castle b****.' It's so crazy."

Ex-NFL LB James Harrison defended Stefon Diggs' luxurious spending on renting castle for Cardi B

Stefon Diggs’ luxurious accommodation expenses in Europe for Cardi B attracted a lot of different reactions from fans. While some fans weren't too impressed with the wide receiver, there were many fans and critics who had no issues with it, including James Harrison.

On Saturday's episode of "Nightcap," the retired NFL linebacker shared his opinion on Diggs renting a castle for Cardi B.

"Listen, so for me, I don't see a problem with it, as long as you're not stepping out of your financial lane," Harrison said. "You know what I'm saying? As long as it's not putting you in a position that later on is going to hurt you."

While Cardi B explored her relationship with Stefon Diggs, a lot of drama continued backstage between the rapper and her ex-husband, Offset. The rapper was recently spotted partying with Diggs' ex-girlfriend Sky Marlene, news that later attracted a hot take from Cam Newton.

