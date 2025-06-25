"He got us a f**king castle" - Cardi B gets spoiled by Stefon Diggs during dreamy European getaway

Stefon Diggs went full fairy tale for Cardi B — literally. The New England Patriots wide receiver surprised her by renting a castle in the French countryside. He fulfilled her dream of visiting a European palace after she mentioned never having time to see Versailles.

"Why this man got us staying in a castle? I'm talking about a real castle," Cardi B said on Tuesday, via her Instagram Story. "Look at this. This is a real f****** castle. He said b**** you want (a) castle? 'I'll give you a castle b****. You'll sleep in a castle b****. It's so crazy."

Cardi B documented the lavish getaway, showing off a moat, indoor pool and themed bathrooms. She also showed a grand dining hall with chandeliers, a red velvet table and a bedroom fit for royalty.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @IamCardiB)

Diggs brought his trainer along and kept up with football drills on the castle lawn.

"Anywhere anytime No. 8 gonna put in that work," Cardi B wrote.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @IamCardiB)

Diggs and Cardi B made their relationship Instagram official on June 1. She posted a photo of her and the wide receiver lounging on a yacht, gazing into each other’s eyes.

“Chapter 5… Hello Chapter six,” Cardi B wrote.

The hard launch on Instagram followed months of speculation.

Stefon Diggs is all in on Cardi B’s “Am I the Drama?” era

After Cardi B announced her long-awaited second album, "Am I the Drama," and Stefon Diggs shared her teaser on Instagram on Tuesday.

It featured moody visuals and Cardi B declaring, “I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant." The album will be released on Sept. 19.

(Source: Via Instagram/ @StefonDiggs)

This came after the rapper made her relationship with Diggs official for the second time with a bold beauty move. At the Cannes Lions Festival, where she performed in a striking orange-and-white outfit, she had matching manicure. It had white stripes with “Stefon Diggs” written in ornate black script across both hands.

The design was created by celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle.

The New England Patriots wide receiver reposted the manicure on his Instagram Story.

“Let ’em know that you mine, you should post more, Cardi B," Diggs wrote on Sunday.

Cardi B responded with a cozy photo of them embracing.

