"I will die to protect my family" - Cardinals player issues stern warning to fans following trespassing incident

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is becoming a household name for his play on the field. But his name was recently brought up in news reports for an unfortunate event.

It was reported that Baker had an intruder trespass on his property. The star safety addressed the incident on Twitter.

"My little sister was terrified today because a fan went into the gate of my house and walked down to my garage where she was leaving. I never thought I would need to say this but PLEASE DO NOT enter my house wanting to greet me. That is my HOME," Baker wrote.

Baker continued with his warning to anyone who dares to trespass on his property in the future.

"I will die to protect the people in it. If that was me, I would have drawn my weapon on you quick. I don’t know who you are pulling into my house. So once again, PLEASE do not come to my home thinking it is appropriate to ask to meet me. Thank you," Baker tweeted.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident and Budda Baker was able to give a stern warning to any and all listening.

Budda Baker's start with the Arizona Cardinals

Washington Football Team v Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker was drafted by Arizona in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In just five NFL seasons, the former University of Washington standout has been named an All-Pro three times (2017, 2020, 2021) and has been named a Pro Bowler four times (2017, 2019-2021).

The star safety is known for his ability to sack the quarterback just as much as his penchant for making plays in the backfield for the Cardinals defense. For many, he came into existence after a Sunday night football game in 2020 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks lost the game 37-34 in overtime, but in the second quarter of the contest, with the Seahawks at the nine-yard line of the Cardinals, quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off by Baker in the endzone.

It looked as if he would have a return touchdown before Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf chased him down from the back of the endzone to save a score for Arizona.

The safety had this to say after the game about the spectacular play from Metcalf:

"That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my life."

