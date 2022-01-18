Budda Baker injury: What happened to the Cardinals Safety?

Budda Baker is one of the most electrifying defensive talents in the NFL. During Monday's 34-11 Wild-Card loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Baker suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

The injury occurred when Baker attempted a tackle on Rams running back Cam Akers. Baker went after the running back head-on and was down on the field for a significant amount of time before giving a thumbs up while being carted off the field.

NFL Network insider Tom Peliserro provided an update on the Arizona Cardinals' star's health on Good Morning Football Tuesday. He gave a promising report, with the most important news being that Baker has movement in his extremities. Peliserro said,

“Budda Baker was immobilized, taken off on a stretcher, and taken to a local hospital for evaluation after that frightening collision on Monday Night with Cam Akers. The Cardinals say it was a concussion for Budda baker. He was alert and communicative as he left the field and never lost feeling in any of his extremities. Baker also sent out an encouraging tweet early this morning saying thank you for all of your prayers. I am doing good.”

Budda Baker is one of the most feared safeties in the NFL

Baker's concussion is an unfortunate injury for one of the NFL's most ascending stars on defense. The 25-year-old has been a Pro Bowler in four of his five seasons in the league.

He's also been a first-team All-Pro team member in 2017 and 2019.

The Cardinals defense gave up the eighth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL this season. Baker's quickness and ranginess are unmatched, making him one of the toughest players to gameplan against in the NFL.

Baker played so well in 2020 that NFL players ranked him as the 19th best player in the league ahead of this season.

His season ended after the Cardinals were eliminated from the postseason courtesy of their 34-11 loss to the Rams. Baker is under contract with the Cardinals for the next three seasons and will look to help the team bounce back after struggling at the end of this season.

The Cardinals face many questions this offseason, including Kliff Kingsbury's future. Currently, they're focused on Baker's health and hoping he'll bounce back from his concussion in time for 2022.

