NFL plans to pay special tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. during Cardinals vs Rams Wild Card playoff game

For the first time in the history of the game, the NFL will have a playoff contest taking place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. According to the NFL communications website, the league will be taking advantage of the scheduling to pay tribute to one of the great faces of social change. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a statement on the decision to mark the day during the Cardinals-Rams game.

"We are proud to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at our game tonight," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Dr. King envisioned a world where justice and equality existed for all, a vision that is supported tirelessly by the King Center today. Through Inspire Change, we are honored to work alongside Dr. Bernice King and the King Center to help foster unity, drive positive change in our communities, and continue the critical fight to end racism."

Before the game, Monday Night Countdown will air a segment in which Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will tour a facility that honors Martin Luther King Jr. Additionally, the game broadcast will feature soundbites of players talking about the impact King had on their lives.

Heading into the playoffs, there was a general idea that the NFL was closer in talent than in previous years. But in the playoffs, the opposite has been true. Aside from the Bengals-Raiders and Cowboys-49ers game, every game of the weekend was decided by three scores.

While the final score of the Cowboys-49ers game shows a tight contest, the score didn't indicate just how well the 49ers controlled the game at Jerry World. Meaning, four of the five games up to Monday were blowouts. While the game between the Bengals and the Raiders was close, the Bengals had control for most of the game, and a blown touchdown call was the difference.

Basically, there could be an argument that every game of the weekend leading up to Monday was compromised in terms of entertainment. However, hopes are high that the best game of the weekend will be between the Cardinals and the Rams. Both teams have a lot of firepower, but both have quarterbacks that are new or relatively new to the playoffs.

The result could be some sloppy football, but it is shaping up to be a fun contest. Either way, one team's season ends tonight. The game starts at 8:15 PM on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN 2.

