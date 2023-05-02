Budda Baker wants the world to know that he would never allow his dad to do what Lukas Van Ness' father did during the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals star, who requested to be traded a few months ago, took to Twitter to express his opinion on Van Ness' father, as he was spotted giving two butt slaps to the defender's girlfriend, who had just been called by the Green Bay Packers to tell him he was going to be drafted.

Baker told his followers that, if his dad did the same thing Van Ness' father did, things would not be nice by any means.

Budda Baker @Buddabaker3 Ok ok ok… look, if my dad touched my lady ass on draft night or anytime, I’m checkin him!!! ESPECIALLY if he still with my mom. Maybe that’s just me though, I didn’t grow up wit my pops so maybe that it… 🤣🤣 aye also! There’s nothing wrong with being a day 2 guy!! Just work!! Ok ok ok… look, if my dad touched my lady ass on draft night or anytime, I’m checkin him!!! ESPECIALLY if he still with my mom. Maybe that’s just me though, I didn’t grow up wit my pops so maybe that it… 🤣🤣 aye also! There’s nothing wrong with being a day 2 guy!! Just work!!

At the end of the tweet, he added a small anedote: "If you're a Day 2 pick, that's fine. Don't act like things have been wrong because you were not taken in the first round."

Why does Budda Baker want to leave the Cardinals?

He's not happy with his current contract, and he's also not happy with the team's situation. The Cardinals finished the season with a 4-13 record, and they are not expected to be contenders for the upcoming season.

His current contract has him earning $13 million in 2023 and $14 million in 2024, but he wants a new deal where he can make even more money.

Baker has made the Pro Bowl three times, twice as a first-team All-Pro (2017, 2020) and once as a second-team All-Pro (2021). He also has five Pro Bowls to his name.

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

He was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, and it was clear from the start that they struck gold with the safety. He's a versatile defender who can do a ton of things, while covering the middle of the field or when playing near the box.

The market has not been kind to safeties in recent years, so there is no guarantee that he will get a big extension, even though he has a fantastic resume. Still, he's a player that every team would enjoy having on their roster.

