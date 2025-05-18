"Career is washed" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' first look in No. 12 Browns jersey at NFLPA rookie photoshoot

Shedeur Sanders donned the No. 12 Cleveland Browns uniform for the first time on Saturday during the NFLPA rookie photoshoot. However, many on social media slammed Sanders after catching a glimpse of the quarterback in his Browns jersey.
"Career is washed," one tweeted.
"Practice squad eligible," another added.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Where’s his headset and clipboard? He’s never seeing an nfl field," a third commented.
Some were also surprised by the attention Sanders has received after being taken by the Browns in the fifth round of the draft.
"The complete worship of a fifth round draft pick is staggering to me by the NFL," one added.
"Cool now will you show every other drafted player in their new threads also? Especially considering how many players were drafted ahead of him." a user wrote.
"No 5th round pick is getting this post from the NFL," another tweeted.
The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick this year. He was the second QB that Cleveland drafted, after Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
Although Sanders reportedly impressed coaches at the rookie minicamp last week, fans hammed him for his struggles at a reaction test for the rookies.
Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey was retired before 2025 NFL draft
Although Shedeur Sanders will wear the No. 12 jersey for the Browns, he had a special honor for his previous college football jersey at Colorado.
A week before the draft, Sanders' No. 2 CU jersey was retired by the program at Folsom Field in a special ceremony.
Sanders transferred to Colorado in 2023, after playing two years at Jackson State. During his two years with the Buffs, the QB completed 651-of-907 passes (71.8%) with 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
In his final year at Colorado, Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award, along with the Johnny Unitas award.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place