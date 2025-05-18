Shedeur Sanders was a projected top-three pick in this year's NFL draft. However, he ended up falling from the first round and going to the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick. Coach Prime's son was the second signal-caller the team drafted after getting ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
Shedeur Sanders is competing for a spot on the roster that boasts veterans like Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. After the team's rookie minicamp, the quarterback is once again going viral on social media.
On Saturday, 'Hailmarypass' shared a clip of Shedeur Sanders on X, showing him trying out the reaction test. In the clip, the quarterback fails to pass the test with flying colors, failing to catch almost every single falling prop.
Fans quickly took to the comments to troll the Browns' rookie for his failed reaction test performance.
"This kid is a f****ing joke. Live everything is a joke to him. Can't wait till he gets f**king flatlined," one fan commented.
"He's cheating and still missing them," another fan said.
"Reaction time of my grandma," this fan joked.
"Fair or not he cannot afford to look like hes not taking something seriously," another fan said.
"Tomfoolery I see," this fan said.
"Slow and no awareness," one fan commented.
Shedeur Sanders made a positive impression during his rookie minicamp. NFL insider Andrew Sicliano stated that both Coach Prime's son and Dillon Gabriel were impressive with their performances. ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi believed that Gabriel had an edge over Shedeur at camp with better pocket presence and arm talent.
Shedeur Sanders reveals how he deals with hate
The ex-Colorado quarterback has been the subject of heavy trolling and criticism since the pre-draft process. Even after his massive draft slide, Shedeur faced a lot of negativity on a daily basis.
On Saturday's episode of 'The Best Podcast Available,' Shedeur shared his mindset and how he deals with negativity and hate amidst his preparations for his NFL debut.
"It's the same as it is every year," Shedeur said. "So I'm accustomed to it. I'm used to it. So, I don't even really, you know, focus on or it don't live in my mind at all." (TS-14:11 onwards)
Shedeur Sanders began his collegiate career with Jackson State in 2021. He then joined the Colorado Buffaloes along with his dad and brother Shilo in 2023. During his two-season stint in Boulder, the quarterback passed for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns while being honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
