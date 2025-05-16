NFL insider gives honest take on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel's QB battle

NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano has ended the growing debate about whether Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel impressed more at the Browns' rookie minicamp.

Siciliano, who observed the three-day minicamp firsthand, addressed the question directly on his TikTok on Friday.

"So I've been asked about 100 times in the last three days, which quarterback looked better at Browns rookie minicamp this past weekend," Siciliano said, via ESPN Cleveland's X handle. "Here's my answer, they both looked great."

"Both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders looked really good in three days of practice. They both made some really good throws. They both also, at times, look like rookies. That's we expect, but they both looked the part."

Meanwhile, ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi offered a different perspective on the quarterback competition.

"I thought both days Dillon Gabriel looked a little bit better," Grossi said. "He throws a tight spiral. He throws a beautiful ball. He's very assertive. He knows the pocket, you can tell that, even though they're not rushing. He just has a pocket presence. Better arm strength than I thought."

Grossi noted that his assessment shouldn't be interpreted as a negative verdict on Shedeur Sanders' future.

Shedeur Sanders is confident despite high-stakes QB battle

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders, who fell unexpectedly to the fifth round after being projected as a potential first-round selection, is unfazed by outside opinions. The former Colorado quarterback addressed the scrutiny during his post-practice media availability.

"My job here isn't to prove people wrong, I'm proving myself right," Sanders said to reporters after his first NFL practices. "I fully believe it. What those people say, that's just their opinions. I don't truly care. They don't really live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn't do anything for me."

Meanwhile, Gabriel, selected two rounds earlier than Sanders, offers considerable experience. The former Oregon quarterback spent six years as a starter at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.

"It's not new to me," Gabriel said, according to the Browns' team website. "I've done it at every stop, and I've done it at every level. Thank goodness for that and great preparation in that. But also know that my competition is yesterday. How can I be better than I was yesterday? So that's what I'm focused on and continue to create an environment that you want to be a part of and that's all you can do."

The quarterback situation in Cleveland has grown increasingly complex following Watson's injury setback. Joe Flacco (former Super Bowl MVP) and Kenny Pickett (former Steelers quarterback) are already on the roster before drafting Gabriel and Sanders.

