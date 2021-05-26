Carolina Panthers will welcome NFL fans with no restrictions in 2021

The Carolina Panthers made a surprising announcement on Tuesday when they revealed the team is set to open their stadium to 100% total capacity in the 2021 NFL calendar year. Carolina also announced that their fans could attend the games without facial coverings.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been available for free to many Americans, but the Carolina Panthers do not require their fans to be vaccinated. It will be 100% restriction-free at all Carolina Panthers home games in 2021. The Panthers could be making a huge mistake, but fans are ready to return to normalcy.

When will the Carolina Panthers start allowing NFL fans?

Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

According to Tom Glick, Tepper Sport & Entertainment president, the Carolina Panthers will open 100% capacity with no restrictions during the preseason. Tom Glick said that the Carolina Panthers follow all the changes in CDC, state, and local guidelines. The Panthers are the first NFL team to announce that their fans can attend home games without facial coverings.

During an interview with The Charlotte Observer, Tom Glick explained how the Panthers plan to tackle the no restriction policy for home games.

"The decision we're making today is just consistent and in keeping with the changes to the guidelines that they announced. We will continue to stay in touch with them, as well as Mecklenberg County, the city of Charlotte going forward, in case there are any nuances or any changes we should be aware of," said Glick.

Glick revealed there will still be hand sanitizer throughout the stadium, and the Panthers will continue to clean as if there was still a pandemic. Instead of physical tickets, the Carolina Panthers will continue to only accept mobile tickets.

The Panthers have their fans sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for their first preseason game on August 21st.

This right here 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oL4V122sNy — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 25, 2021

Roger Goodell announced in March that all 32 teams plan on accepting total capacity for the 2021 season. The Carolina Panthers show that the NFL is taking a step in the right direction by letting fans attend without restriction. Carolina has informed its single-game ticket holders and season ticket holders that there will be flexibility if CDC guidelines change.

There are plans set into place for the Panthers in case CDC guidelines change throughout the season, but details of the program have not been released to the public just yet. As the season draws closer, the Panthers will inform ticket holders about their plans to tackle changes by the CDC.