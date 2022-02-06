Carson Strong names the QBs he models his game after, none of which are Tom Brady

At one point, every quarterback, including Carson Strong, watched their television in awe as their idols took to the field. Years later, after a Senior Bowl practice, Strong was asked about who he looked up to as a kid. His favorite quarterbacks were pretty conventional.

"So uh, growing up, you know, my favorite quarterback was Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Those have kind of been my idols growing up. You know, of course, Tom Brady. The legend Tom Brady. I mean, can't say enough about that guy."

Strong was also asked about which quarterback he compares his game to. To paraphrase, does he see himself as a pocket quarterback or one that scrambles a lot? His answer was clear and direct.

"So, you know, I want to take care of the ball like Peyton Manning but let it rip a little bit like Brett Favre. You know, I think my game translates to a lot to what Matt Ryan does. You know, I'm not Lamar Jackson by any means but, you know, [I] have good timing and anticipation."

Did Carson Strong have a good week of practice?

Nevada v Kansas State

Strong was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks on the field throughout the week. His first day was a little rough around the edges as he worked to settle into the scheme. The second day was pouring rain, giving all of the quarterbacks fits, and the third day saw a marked improvement over his previous practices.

-Nevada QB Carson Strong

-Colorado State TE Trey McBride

-Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

-Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford

-Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert

-Missouri RB Tyler Badie

-Baylor S Jalen Pitre Winners from the first day of National team practice #SeniorBowl

One aspect of the Senior Bowl that isn't talked about enough is how incoming players must learn a totally different system. Within three practices, they are expected to adjust to a new system while also having to perform at the top of their game, with NFL scouts and general managers watching.

Scouts are present throughout the practice week as well, taking notes and judging players on every step of their development process. Basically, the college players have to throw away their entire base of knowledge and start from scratch overnight, while having questions hurtled at them from the media all week long.

Tyler Forness @TheRealForno The pocket presence and maneuverability Carson Strong shows here is why mobility isn’t a negative for him #SeniorBowl The pocket presence and maneuverability Carson Strong shows here is why mobility isn’t a negative for him #SeniorBowl https://t.co/GUxGiDOpHy

It's a lot to ask from any mortal, but the NFL isn't interested in mortal quarterbacks. The NFL wants the best of the best. Those who struggle in the Senior Bowl prove their mortality and must then fight an uphill battle to prove themselves before the NFL Draft. Will Strong sink or swim in the Senior Bowl?

The game can be seen live on Saturday, February 5th on NFL Network at 1:30 PM CT or 2:30 PM EST.

