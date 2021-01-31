2021 Reese's Senior Bowl: 5 players who have helped their NFL draft stock 

With NFL scouts in the stands the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl was very competitive with the National Team defeating the American Team 27-24 on Saturday. Many of the college football athletes that are heading into the 2021 NFL Draft helped their stock in this game. Players like Kellen Mond and Feleipe Franks both shined in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Now that the game is over both the National and American team left the Senior Bowl with:

5 players who helped their 2021 NFL Draft stock.

5) North Carolina RB Michael Carter had a big game

North Carolina running back Michael Carter

Michael Carter continued his successful 2020 college football season with a great performance in the 2021 Senior Bowl game on Saturday. During the 2020 season, Carter would carry the football 156 times for 1,245 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Tar Heels offense. He would continue that success on Saturday with 8 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown.

UNC’s Michael Carter in the Senior Bowl:



⚡️ 10 touches

⚡️ 75 total yards

⚡️ 1 rushing TD pic.twitter.com/OeHx2TC1JU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 30, 2021

Michael Carter is currently the fourth best available running back in the 2021 NFL Draft. He only is behind his running mate at North Carolina, Javonte Williams. His performance in the Senior Bowl could give him the nod to be picked ahead of Williams in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

4) Georgia Bulldogs QB Jamie Newman helps NFL draft stock

Former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman

Jamie Newman was one of the players that ended up opting out of the 2020 college football season. With the NFL Scouting Combine being cancelled this was the perfect time for him to showcase what he has to offer. Newman helped his stock tremendously in the 2021 Senior Bowl game.

Newman would go 10/14 with 118 passing yards and one touchdown. Jamie Newman has had a successful college career even though he only started two seasons for Wake Forest. Newman completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,959 yards and 35 touchdowns in three years with Wake Forest.

3) Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick put his name on the map

Advertisement

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick

Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick was not ranked as a top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He would help put his name out there to NFL scouts at the 2021 Senior Bowl. Fitzpatrick would record 6 receptions for 90 yards for the National team on Saturday.

During the 2020 college football season Dez Fitzpatrick would have a good 2020 season, recording 43 receptions for 833 yards and three touchdowns. With his Senior Bowl performance Fitzpatrick could bring himself into the rankings in the 2021 NFL Draft wide receiver class.

2) Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks puts on a show at Senior Bowl

Arkansas Razorbacks QB Feleipe Franks

Feleipe Franks is currently the tenth best option at the quarterback position for the 2021 NFL Draft. He is ranked 232nd in the overall player rankings for this years draft (according to thedraftnetwork.com). Franks would help his stock a little bit in an already stacked quarterback class.

Advertisement

Franks would go 9/16 for 122 yards and one touchdown in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. During the 2020 college football season Feleipe Franks would put up good numbers for Arkansas. Franks would pass for 2,107 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. His Senior Bowl performance could bump him up a little bit in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1) Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond takes home the MVP Award

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond put on a show at the 2021 Senior Bowl. Mond currently sits behind Jamie Newman and Kyle Trask in the quarterback rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft. He is ranked 201st as best player available. Mond helped his draft stock tremendously by winning the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

Kellen Mond would lead all the quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Mond would go 13/25 with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns. During the 2020 college football season Kellen Mond would record 2,282 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for the Aggies. Mond could be a wide receiver in the NFL if he does not work out as a quarterback.