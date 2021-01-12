Who is the best quarterback in the NFL right now? (2020-21)

The quarterback position is arguably the most essential player for the team. There has always been endless squabble and debate over who is the best in the league. The regular season is officially done, and most of the high performing quarterbacks are in the Playoffs.

There are however, a few players that deserve honorable mentions:

Of the players that didn't make the playoffs, only one comes close to the level required and that is Deshaun Watson. In the AFC, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger both fell short at the Wild Card stage.These veterans competed against younger quarterbacks that are currently climbing the ladder, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield.

A player that was always the one to beat was Tom Brady. The 43-year-old has inspired the Buccaneers to have one of their most prolific seasons. However, arguably even he has not been the best QB this season.

Best Quarterback this season

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

The top quarterback of the season has undoubtedly been Aaron Rodgers.

David Bakhtiari's injury was rough for Green Bay Packers team and their Super Bowl aspirations. However, against the Chicago Bears' tough defense, it didn't stop Rodgers from proving his class, going 10-of-10 for 155 yards, three touchdowns, and a perfect passer rating in the first half alone.

He recorded a season-high rating of 147.9, his 14th game of 2020 with a 100 or better rating.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers led the NFL in TD passes (48), completion percentage (70.7%) & passer rating (121.5) during the 2020 regular season.



His TDs & completion percentage set new #Packers single-season records. #GoPackGo | #MVP pic.twitter.com/JjEH0NwViO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2021

When you are looking at the numbers, Rodgers's stats are beyond impressive. He outmatched the other players by throwing eight more touchdowns than any other NFL starting quarterback this season. Rodgers leads the NFL in completion percentage and rrating.

Rodgers is the first player to reach 4,500 passing yards and 48 passing touchdowns with a 68% completion percentage and a 118.0 rating. His completion percentage and touchdown passes are both career highs.

Rodgers managed to avoid interceptions, throwing a pick on just 1% of his tosses; he is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the best rate among quarterbacks in 2020. However, Rodgers's supporting cast is far less impressive than who Mahomes gets to play with.

Aaron Rodgers inspired his Green Bay Packers (13-3) to the top seed in the NFC. He just edges out Patrick Mahomes as the best QB in the NFL this season.