Carson Wentz bashed for accuracy after "bricked passes in various directions" during Commanders camp

Carson Wentz is entering a critical season in the upcoming campaign. He had a near MVP-level season in 2016 and is now on his third team in as many years in 2022. It's safe to say that few people have taken a hit on their reputation quite like Carson Wentz. The 29-year old is now competing for the starting job in Washington.

Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. It was an interesting move by the Commanders, as Wentz has been vilified in the press over the last few years. The implosion-filled latter part of the 2021 season raised some serious questions about his capability to be a franchise-level quarterback.

Two months into his new gig in Washington, the doubts are still persistent. According to reports, Wentz isn't having a good time in training. Ben Standig of the Athletic said:

"Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line. Yet Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions." #Commanders QB Carson Wentz has had "an assortment pack of misfires" during camp, per @BenStandig "Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions." #Commanders QB Carson Wentz has had "an assortment pack of misfires" during camp, per @BenStandig"Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions." https://t.co/TiSXIivUuX

This has been met with some concern and amusement by NFL fans:

Antonio91 @Antonio89796605 @NFL_DovKleiman @BenStandig He just doesn't care .. how is that not obvious to everyone from just listening to him talk about football and watching him play @NFL_DovKleiman @BenStandig He just doesn't care .. how is that not obvious to everyone from just listening to him talk about football and watching him play

Truke Oak @CanaryLasergun @NFL_DovKleiman @BenStandig The only person that should find this surprising is the guy who's been in a coma since 2017 @NFL_DovKleiman @BenStandig The only person that should find this surprising is the guy who's been in a coma since 2017

Niko Konstantopoulos @SportsNeekz @NFL_DovKleiman



He needs to figure out soon or the QB struggles in Washington are just going to continue. @BenStandig Not a good sign for the new Washington QB. Wentz had some nice moments in 2021 with the Colts, but the meltdown in Week 18 that prevented from making the playoffs was just so terrible.He needs to figure out soon or the QB struggles in Washington are just going to continue. @NFL_DovKleiman @BenStandig Not a good sign for the new Washington QB. Wentz had some nice moments in 2021 with the Colts, but the meltdown in Week 18 that prevented from making the playoffs was just so terrible. He needs to figure out soon or the QB struggles in Washington are just going to continue.

JoeyBForMVP @Burrow_SZN @NFL_DovKleiman



Did that injury physically do anything long term? Or did it mess him up mentally? @BenStandig Wtf happened to this man ? He was on the verge of winning an MVP before betting hurt that one year..Did that injury physically do anything long term? Or did it mess him up mentally? @NFL_DovKleiman @BenStandig Wtf happened to this man ? He was on the verge of winning an MVP before betting hurt that one year..Did that injury physically do anything long term? Or did it mess him up mentally?

NBC Sports Washington reporter Pete Hailey joined 106.7 The Fan's Grant & Danny to give his opinion on the matter. Here's what he said:

"It doesn’t sound good from afar, and it doesn’t look very good up close either. You knew there were going to be flaws, or otherwise he wouldn’t be here in the first place. But the flaws are just a little uglier, so far, than I expected them to be."

He continued:

"With Carson it’s not a coin flip, but there are times where you have no idea if this ball’s gonna land in Cam Sims’ breadbasket, go way over Cam Sims’ hands, or hit Cam Sims in the shoelaces. It continues into the team stuff."

There's no reason to panic just yet as we're still four weeks away from the start of the season. But Wentz will have to do everything in his power to solidify his role as the starter and lead his new team to victory.

Carson Wentz is the favoured choice in Washington

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

Despite early struggles for Wentz in Washington training camp, head coach Ron Rivera is not concerned about the quarterback situation:

"It's a lot better than you give him credit for, just because of the way things happen in practice. Yeah, there's some inaccuracy. But it's nothing that we are overly concerned [about]."

John Keim @john_keim Ron Rivera on the overall practice and then on Carson Wentz and accuracy. Ron Rivera on the overall practice and then on Carson Wentz and accuracy. https://t.co/bHITi5Y2Og

As the season draws closer, Wentz will have more confidence under his belt and be in sync with his targets. But it seems clear to everyone that if he doesn't perform this year, his days as a starting quarterback will be behind him. It's very much put-up or shut-up time for the Commanders quarterback.

We will see him on the field in a month's time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic, The Fan's Grant & Danny and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell