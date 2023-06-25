Free agent quarterback Carson Wentz has been in the news recently and it hasn't been for good reasons. The veteran quarterback has yet to be signed to an NFL team and is still unrestricted as July looms.

Earlier this week, Wentz received backlash for posting a picture of a black bear he hunted in Alaska on a vacation. Fans on Reddit then dug up an old clip of him committing a horrible turnover earlier in his career vs. the Dallas Cowboys in an ugly 9-7 loss.

In the first quarter of the Week 8 matchup, Wentz dropped back to pass the ball, seeing nobody was open he scrambled, trying to make something out of nothing. He was then tracked down by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson and fumbled and turned the ball over.

This happened during Wentz's final year with the Eagles, when he finished the season with a 3-8-1 record.

Fans were quick to criticize Carson Wentz for his terrible fumble that he committed against the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Fans pointed to his decision-making and his trying to be the hero by extending the play. Some think that this was the turning point in his career where he started to regress.

Will Carson Wentz be a starting QB in the NFL?

Carson Wentz during Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Caron Wentz (if signed by a team) will be entering his eighth season in the NFL. He started off his career hot with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and looking like a league MVP before tearing his ACL.

After he started to regress in Philly, they moved on from him for Jalen Hurts and he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz spent a season in Indy before they traded him to the Washington Commanders prior to last season. Wentz finished the 2022 campaign 2-5 as the team's starter and was benched. He became a free agent at the end of the campaign.

There's been no significant interest in Wentz since becoming a free agent, but teams should certainly eye him as a backup. As such, Wentz will likely join a team before the 2023 season starts.

