CBS Sports most covers American Football Conference football games. Their schedule starts during the regular season and typically ends during the playoffs. The network is also a part of the coverage rotation for the Super Bowl, giving them a chance to broadcast the big game once every three or four years.

But while the network covers some great football action, Delta Airlines failed to cover for host Katie Mox's private belongings. She became a trending topic when she tweeted:

“.@Delta just got to my room and realized that someone had gone through my checked bag and has stolen all of my undergarments. WTF?!”

She detailed what happened through her Instagram stories with the heading:

“@delta WTF!?”

CBS Sports host Katie Mox posted a rant after discovering her undergarments were missing.

According to her, she noticed that her bag was opened because a compartment she zipped closed was surprisingly open. She also shared that the Transportation Security Authority typically leaves a note when they go through someone's luggage for inspection.

However, the CBS Sports mainstay discovered something was amiss when she checked where she typically puts her undergarments. She can do nothing else but file a claim and buy new undergarments before going to work.

This bizarre sequence involving Katie Mox had one football fan stating:

“That's awful, and also, I don't think if they "found" them now, you'd want them back...at all...”

Another follower said:

“I hope they get to the bottom of this.”

Here are more reactions to the CBS Sports contributor's unfortunate experience, some from her fellow sports betting program hosts on other platforms.

Meanwhile, Mox didn't go to Target, as she tweeted. Instead, she "secured the Walmart bag" where she might have purchased new undergarments.

Katie Mox "secured the Walmart bag."

Katie Mox's CBS Sports and professional career

According to her LinkedIn bio, Mox hosts the Pick Six sports betting podcast. She is also a fantasy contributor for The Other Pregame Show and a SportsLine anchor. She also creates digital content for Katie Mox Bets and hosts Moxie Bets for Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

Before her current NFL-related roles, Katie Mox also hosted MSG Network's The Betting Exchange and The Game Day's Ride with Katie. Mox has also worked for SuperBook Sports and Wave.tv.

Before her broadcasting career blossomed, she took on various jobs in Public Relations. Mox had her own company, Moxie Communications, which conceptualized and executed PR programs for her clients.

Working with CBS Sports means Mox will cover the Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.