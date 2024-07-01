CeeDee Lamb demanding $32,000,000 A.J. Brown-esque consideration from Cowboys: Report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and is likely to get paid as one of the highest-paid players at his position soon. Lamb is coming off of a career season in 2024, where he reached career-high marks in receptions (135) receiving yards (1,749), and touchdowns (12), all while being named a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Entering his fifth season in the NFL in 2024, Lamb is set to become a free agent after this season. Before the season starts, Lamb is looking to become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL and he has a price tag set for what he wants to make.

A Tweet this morning by an anonymous popular source known as "prettyrickey213" Tweeted that Lamb will reportedly request a trade if Dallas doesn't offer him a contract north of $32 million per season. Bobby Belt, who covers the Cowboys for 105.3 The Fan, responded to the rumor this morning stating that he believes Lamb's camp is expected to meet that number.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Is CeeDee Lamb worth paying $32 million per season?

CeeDee Lamb during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb's production on the field has been enough to warrant a top-end contract. He's made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and has been named an All-Pro the last two seasons. This past season he also broke the Cowboys' franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a single season.

He's been Dallas' best wide receiver since Dez Bryant.

When you look at the highest-paid contracts for wide receivers in the NFL right now and the contracts that were given out this off-season, it should be a no-brainer for Dallas to extend CeeDee Lamb and make him one of the highest-paid wideouts.

This off-season alone, three wide receivers signed contracts that pay them $30 million or more annually. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with his four-year $140 million contract.

Detroit extended Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is being paid $30 million per year, and the Eagles gave A.J. Brown a three-year $96 million extension. The only other wide receiver in the NFL who is currently being paid $30 million per season is Tyreek Hill.

Given that the WR market explodes every off-season and with there being other WRs such as Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, and others who are seeking long-term lucrative deals, it's better for Dallas to extend CeeDee Lamb as soon as possible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback