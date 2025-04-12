  • home icon
  CeeDee Lamb's former trainer Delfonte Diamond sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child: Report

CeeDee Lamb's former trainer Delfonte Diamond sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child: Report

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 12, 2025 18:08 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
CeeDee Lamb during an NFL game. (Credits: Getty)

CeeDee Lamb's former NFL trainer - Delfonte Diamond - has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Diamond was found guilty in a Texas court after a lengthy trial.

As reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Fort Worth Star-Telegram's writer, Nick Harris, the case summary read:

  • Case: 186161001010 - 3
  • File Date: 3/27/2024
  • Case (Cause) Status: Appeal
  • Offense: SEX ASSLT CHILD 14-17
  • Last Instrument Filed: On Appeal CCA
  • Case Disposition: Disposed
  • Case Completion Date: 4/10/2025
  • Defendant Status: JAIL
  • Bond Amount: BOND DENIED

Diamond had trained many top NFL players, including Lamb, during the offseason when Lamb was dealing with a contract issue.

In addition to Lamb, Delfonte Diamond worked with other big names, such as Keon Coleman (Buffalo Bills), Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots) and Tank Dell (Houston Texans).

also-read-trending Trending
That said, Diamond is also the nephew of NBA legend Karl Malone.

Looking into his history, Delfonte Diamond graduated from Nimitz High School in 2008 and studied Business Finance at McMurry University.

While playing with McMurry War Hawks, he returned as a starting tight end for the War Hawks in 2011 after missing much of the 2010 season due to injury.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb trained with NFL Specialist Dr. Sharif Tabbah in last off-season

In an interview with Men's Health in Sept. 2024, NFL WR CeeDee Lamb revealed how - after signing a $136 million contract with the Cowboys - the 25-year-old was more ready than ever for another successful year.

His training included challenging workouts at Alkeme Sports in Fort Lauderdale, where he worked with Dr. Sharif Tabbah.

Lamb focused on building muscle to get even better. He said it happened naturally as he stuck to eating right, sleeping well, and staying hydrated. These efforts helped him gain the strength to take on a demanding season.

A big part of his training was balancing hydration and nutrition. CeeDee Lamb knew that keeping his body fueled and hydrated was key to performing his best.

Edited by William Paul
