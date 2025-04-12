CeeDee Lamb's former trainer Delfonte Diamond sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child: Report

CeeDee Lamb's former NFL trainer - Delfonte Diamond - has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Diamond was found guilty in a Texas court after a lengthy trial.

Ad

As reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Fort Worth Star-Telegram's writer, Nick Harris, the case summary read:

Case: 186161001010 - 3

186161001010 - 3 File Date: 3/27/2024

3/27/2024 Case (Cause) Status: Appeal

Appeal Offense: SEX ASSLT CHILD 14-17

SEX ASSLT CHILD 14-17 Last Instrument Filed: On Appeal CCA

On Appeal CCA Case Disposition: Disposed

Disposed Case Completion Date: 4/10/2025

4/10/2025 Defendant Status: JAIL

JAIL Bond Amount: BOND DENIED

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diamond had trained many top NFL players, including Lamb, during the offseason when Lamb was dealing with a contract issue.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In addition to Lamb, Delfonte Diamond worked with other big names, such as Keon Coleman (Buffalo Bills), Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots) and Tank Dell (Houston Texans).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, Diamond is also the nephew of NBA legend Karl Malone.

Looking into his history, Delfonte Diamond graduated from Nimitz High School in 2008 and studied Business Finance at McMurry University.

While playing with McMurry War Hawks, he returned as a starting tight end for the War Hawks in 2011 after missing much of the 2010 season due to injury.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb trained with NFL Specialist Dr. Sharif Tabbah in last off-season

In an interview with Men's Health in Sept. 2024, NFL WR CeeDee Lamb revealed how - after signing a $136 million contract with the Cowboys - the 25-year-old was more ready than ever for another successful year.

Ad

His training included challenging workouts at Alkeme Sports in Fort Lauderdale, where he worked with Dr. Sharif Tabbah.

Lamb focused on building muscle to get even better. He said it happened naturally as he stuck to eating right, sleeping well, and staying hydrated. These efforts helped him gain the strength to take on a demanding season.

A big part of his training was balancing hydration and nutrition. CeeDee Lamb knew that keeping his body fueled and hydrated was key to performing his best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.