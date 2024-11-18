CeeDee Lamb gets major scare ahead of Cowboys-Texans MNF showdown

The Dallas Cowboys (3-6) will host the Houston Texans (6-4) to conclude Week 11 on Monday Night Football. As the Cowboys prepare to host their state rival, the Texans wide receiver CeeDee Lamb popped up on the injury report with a new injury.

After dealing with a nagging shoulder injury, Lamb reappeared on the injury list this weekend. He was listed with a back injury, making his status questionable for tonight's game.

NFL reporter Jane Slater posted an update on X - formerly Twitter - which read:

"After dealing with a shoulder injury, #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb popped up on injury report with a back injury this weekend and was listed as questionable. A team source tells me “everything right now is pointing for him to play” I’ll have more from AT&T stadium later today."

CeeDee Lamb experienced back spasms that limited him in the team's Saturday practice. With Lamb currently questionable, the Cowboys will likely put the WR through a pre-game workout to see if he can.

Barring a setback during warmups, Lamb should be in line to suit up tonight. This will be the second game that backup quarterback Cooper Rush will start in, as Dak Prescott is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

CeeDee Lamb has recorded 59 receptions for 681 yards and four touchdowns this season. His fantasy value and real-life production seem like they will drop with Rush as the starter for the remainder of the season. Lamb caught six receptions for just 21 yards on 10 targets in last week's 6-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

How significant would a Dallas Cowboys loss be tonight?

Mike McCarthy during Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

It's been a disappointing year for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys will likely finish in third or last place this season after winning the NFC East division two out of the previous three seasons.

The Cowboys, who are 3-6, are above the New York Giants (2-8) in the division standings but trail the Washington Commanders (7-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) by more than a few games.

Tonight, Dallas faced the 6-4 Houston Texans, whose last two losses against the Jets and Lions made it three defeats in four.

While Dallas' season seems over, they won't play like it. Many players and personnel's jobs are on the line for the remainder of the season.

Most importantly, head coach Mike McCarthy is seemingly on the hot seat. With every loss the Cowboys suffer for the remainder of the season, he seems likelier to be gone next season.

Do you think the Cowboys have a chance to beat the Texans tonight?

