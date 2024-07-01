  • NFL
  • CeeDee Lamb holdout incoming? Cowboys WR expected to miss training camp with contract negotiations on ice

CeeDee Lamb holdout incoming? Cowboys WR expected to miss training camp with contract negotiations on ice

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 01, 2024 15:48 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
CeeDee Lamb contract holdout rumors (image credit: Getty)

CeeDee Lamb has elevated himself to become one of the best overall wide receivers in the entire NFL. In each of his seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he has increased his receptions, yards, and touchdowns. This resulted in a career-best season last year, including being selected as a first-team All-Pro.

The superstar wide receiver is reportedly looking to get paid accordingly as he is currently in contract negotiations with the Cowboys. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but apparently wants an extension before stepping back onto the football field this season.

In fact, according to Calvin Wakins of the Dallas Morning News, via Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports, Lamb has no intentions of reporting to training camp this year unless he first gets a new deal. The Cowboys are scheduled to open their training camp on July 25, so they are running out of time to reportedly avoid Lamb holding out.

also-read-trending Trending

CeeDee Lamb has already skipped portions of the Cowboys' offseason programs, including the mandatory minicamp. He received a $100,000 fine for doing so, which indicates that he is serious about avoiding all football activities before getting a new contract. Based on what other wide receivers have recently signed for, that potential deal is expected to be massive.

CeeDee Lamb's complicated contract negotiations with the Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb (image credit: Getty)
CeeDee Lamb (image credit: Getty)

CeeDee Lamb has seemingly earned the massive contract extension he is reportedly seeking based on his elite performances on the football field. He led the NFL in receptions last season and has improved his output in every season with the Dallas Cowboys.

It's unclear exactly how much Lamb is seeking in a new contract, but wide receivers have recently been setting a new standard. Justin Jefferson set a new record this year by signing an extension worth $35 million in AAV, surpassing the $32 million that AJ Brown received earlier in the offseason.

Lamb is rumored to be seeking a deal in the same range as those superstars, but the Cowboys' financial situation this year complicates things. Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons are also seeking new contracts that are rumored to be among the highest-paid players in their position in NFL history.

All of this suggests that the Cowboys have some major decisions to make as these three players represent the core of their team. When it comes to CeeDee Lamb, his absences during the offseason already suggest that they must make this decision before he plays for them again.

Edited by John Maxwell
