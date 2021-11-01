Why was Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb fined five times in six NFL games?

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a quick start to the NFL season. Currently with complete control of the NFC East, the Cowboys' next opponent is the Minnesota Vikings, with Ceedee Lamb a huge threat for the home team.

The Cowboys have had playmakers everywhere so far this year. Trevon Diggs defensively and Ceedee Lamb offensively. Second-year receiver Lamb has been the standout receiver for Dak Prescott, despite the wealth of attacking weapons, it is Lamb who has caught the eye.

So far this year, Lamb has 33 catches for a team-high 497 yards. However, while his play on the field has drawn many plaudits and rightly so, some of his antics have seen him punished.

Lamb fined in five of six games

The 22-year-old receiver have been fined five times through six games. Two were penalties for taunting against the Patriots as he scored a walk-off touchdown and the other being an illegal crackback block.

Lamb has also been fined twice for not having his jersey tucked in and once again for having his socks too low. In total, Lamb’s fines are $46,865 and given that his base salary for this year is $1.25 million, he will want to make sure these fines do not keep accumulating.

Fellow Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper was speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and gave his thoughts on Lamb's consistent fines.

"I've never seen a player so young get fined so much," Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas this weekend. "He's gotten fined like every week. It's very confusing to me. I'm like, 'Do you like money? Do you like getting paid?'"

Cooper's comments are certainly in line with most people's thoughts when it comes to money. Against the Vikings on Sunday night, Lamb and the Cowboys will be looking to extend their winning streak to six games but could be without Dak Prescott as he recovers from a calf strain picked up from his overtime throw to Lamb, who turned out to be the game-winner.

In his young career, Lamb is following in the footsteps of other Cowboys No.88's in Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant by becoming a game-changer and producing several highlight plays each week.

Should Prescott be unavailable, then Lamb will be heavily called upon to try and get his team over the line.

