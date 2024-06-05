  • NFL
  • CeeDee Lamb to lose over $100,000 in fines as Cowboys star holds out seeking new contract: Report

CeeDee Lamb to lose over $100,000 in fines as Cowboys star holds out seeking new contract: Report

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 05, 2024 20:42 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb to be fined for holdout

CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Like many superstar players in his current position, he would reportedly prefer to sign an extension now rather than running the risk of playing out the final year of his deal.

Many rumors have been circling during the offseason. One says that if Lamb doesn't get the contract he's looking for, he may hold out until he eventually does.

Those rumors appear to be becoming a reality. After skipping all of the voluntary workouts during the Cowboys' offseason programs so far, he also reportedly decided not to show up for their mandatory mini camps.

While there is no penalty for skipping the OTAs, as they are voluntary, CeeDee Lamb is reportedly set to be fined over $100,000 for not showing up to the mini camps.

also-read-trending Trending

According to Adam Schefter, he will be fined $16,953 for missing the first day, another $33,908 for missing the second day, and $50,855 for missing the third day. This will reportedly total a $101,716 fine for the star wide receiver.

The Cowboys find themselves in a difficult financial situation with the 2024 NFL season just months away. CeeDee Lamb isn't the only key player reportedly seeking a new contract prior to Week 1.

Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons are among those who are rumored to be looking forward to becoming the highest-paid players at their respective positions.

Lamb is also apparently looking for a mega-deal, and the way his position has been treated during the offseason so far, he clearly has a case for getting one. If that's how things eventually play out in Dallas, the fines he receives from skipping mini camps won't have much of an impact on his financial stability.

CeeDee Lamb should join the trend of WR mega-contract in 2024

CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb

The 2024 NFL offseason appears to be the perfect time for CeeDee Lamb to get a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys. The deals that have been handed out to wide receivers so far this year include the three biggest contracts in NFL history for the position.

It started with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was surpassed by AJ Brown, before Justin Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback of all time.

Jefferson's deal is worth a massive $140 million across four years, including $110 million in guaranteed money. It's unclear if Lamb is looking to surpass that number, but even if he doesn't, he may still want more than Brown's $32 million in AAV.

Lamb led the entire NFL in receptions last season on his way to being named a first-team All-Pro, so his price tag is likely to be justifiably massive.

