CeeDee Lamb opens up about Dak Prescott's targets after George Pickens' addition to Cowboys

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:03 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

CeeDee Lamb is happy to have George Pickens on the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2025.

Lamb opened up about how having Lamb would help him get more open, and him doing the same for Pickens. He also praised Pickens' football IQ, calling it "impressive."

“When I have two guys on me, I can guarantee the ball is going to him. When two guys are on me, he’s one-on-one," Lamb said on Wednesday.
"Do what you want with that info. It’s honestly fun. Just him understanding the process of taking what we do in meetings and taking it out in the field and it immediately click with him in walk-throughs, it’s kind of impressive. I like that because I’m that type of receiver too.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in May for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Dallas heads into their 2025 campaign with two dynamic wide receivers for Dak Prescott to target.

With the NFC East having the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, they will need all the help they can get to contend for the division crown.

Is George Pickens Dallas' missing piece for a deep playoff push?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

George Pickens, Pittsburgh's second-round pick in 2022, is coming off a solid year in his final season with the Steelers. The receiver hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. It came in a campaign where he caught passes from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, who missed the beginning of the regular season due to injury.

Pickens now joins Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2023 .

With a healthy Prescott, and Pickens easing the pressure off Lamb, opposing defenses would be in for a nightmare to protect their secondaries.

Dallas opens its regular season against Philadelphia on Sept. 4.

