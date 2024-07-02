  • NFL
  CeeDee Lamb's teammate ranks importance of Cowboys WR above Dak Prescott

CeeDee Lamb’s teammate ranks importance of Cowboys WR above Dak Prescott

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jul 02, 2024 17:10 GMT
CeeDee Lamb&rsquo;s teammate ranks importance of Cowboys WR above Dak Prescott
CeeDee Lamb’s teammate ranks importance of Cowboys WR above Dak Prescott

CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons' contract statuses remain a national story. With months of inactivity on the team side of things, analysts have sliced, diced and reheated every aspect of the conversation. However, other players on the Cowboys have remained quiet on the issue. That is, until now.

Speaking on a recent edition of "All Facts, No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson," Cowboys safety Malik Hooker pressed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to consider paying CeeDee Lamb ahead of Dak Prescott. In the clip provided by Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," the safety claimed Prescott and Lamb could be "interchanged."

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
Malik Hooker: "[00:01:45] I feel like CeeDee should be paid first for the simple fact that what he does for us know how valuable he is for us, the leader he is for us as a team. Ceedee Lamb one. You can interchange Dak at [one] and two. [00:02:14]," he said. [28.7]

That turns the conversation around Prescott on its head. Until now, most believed that the Dallas Cowboys would and should prioritize Prescott first. The quarterback position inherently commands attention ahead of all others.

Why paying CeeDee Lamb first could hamper Dak Prescott's contract negotiations

David Yurman Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Event
David Yurman Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Event

Malik Hooker suggested paying the receiver first and prioritizing Prescott second. Priorities are everything in the NFL offseason, and taking care of the receiver first would send a message to the Cowboys quarterback.

Throughout the offseason, Jones has indicated that he was waiting for more information in the form of other contracts. At the start of the offseason, that was a reasonable and common stance for the general manager to take. However, as the offseason has worn on, the stance has seen some cracks.

Justin Jefferson, Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff, among others, have seen their radical extensions finalized. With more players being signed by the day, the stance appears less accurate over time. Dak Prescott has had to operate under the assumption that he would get his extension done along with everyone else on the same day if not earlier.

However, if Jones were to pay Ceedee Lamb first, it could send a message to Prescott that something else is afoot. If Prescott gets that impression, he likely won't take it well. With free agency sitting just one season away, the quarterback has an escape pod waiting for him at the first sign of trouble. Paying Lamb first would be that sign.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "All Facts No Breaks with Keyshawn Johnson" and H/T Sportskeeda and "Get Up."

Edited by Glen Danquah
