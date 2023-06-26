Celeb hairstylist shoots her shot at Aaron Rodgers on Jets QB’s Instagram

Aaron Rodgers seems to be embracing the bright lights of New York City. And, while he has attended NBA, NHL and WNBA games and even the TONY Awards, his fashion game is also getting better.

The New York Jets quarterback posted to his Instagram in regards to a partnership with Zenith Watches. He captioned the photo by simpling writing "New Horizons." The photo shows Rodgers in a pair of light khaki pants and a similar tone shirt, capped off with a slightly darker jacket, with the Zenith watch being obviously shown on his left wrist.

The Jets quarterback's Instagram post, which had over 48,000 likes as of Monday afternoon, also garnered its fair share of comments. One being from well-known celebrity hair stylist Riawna Capri, who works for the well-known Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, California. She emphasized her "Okay" with extra letters and accompanied it with three fire emojis.

Aaron Rodgers most recent post for a watch brand caught the attention of a celebrity hairstylist.

While her comment has received a few likes, there wasn't any other correspondence between the two. And, whether they know each other or not is unknown at this time.

His Jets teammate, wide receiver Allen Lazard also commented on the Instagram post, with Lazard saying that New York Fashion Week was soon approaching. Hence suggesting that the quarterback walk in the famous weeklong fashion event.

Zenith watches is probably hoping that its brand will gain just as much as attention as the quarterback's post did.

Did QB Aaron Rodgers almost get traded to the Raiders?

Was quarterback Aaron Rodgers almost traded to the Raiders? A report surfaced over the week that in 2007, the Green Bay Packers and the then-Oakland Raiders were in serious trade talks.

The proposed trade would have seen the quarterback get traded to the Raiders in exchange for wide receiver Randy Moss. If that were the case, then the future of both teams would have been much different.

If this happened, the cause would’ve been that:



Instead of Oakland taking JaMarcus Russell with the first overall pick, they would’ve likely selected… #Packers WILD STORY: In 2007 the #Raiders had trade talks that would have sent Randy Moss to the #Packers for Aaron Rodgers.If this happened, the cause would’ve been that:Instead of Oakland taking JaMarcus Russell with the first overall pick, they would’ve likely selected… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WILD STORY: In 2007 the #Raiders & #Packers had trade talks that would have sent Randy Moss to the #Packers for Aaron Rodgers.If this happened, the cause would’ve been that: Instead of Oakland taking JaMarcus Russell with the first overall pick, they would’ve likely selected… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5YiXyOzuLJ

Brett Favre, who was still the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers at the time, would have gained a valuable wide receiver in Moss. Rodgers likely would have started for the Raiders. And, some believe that instead of drafting quarterback JaMarcus Russell, Oakland would have drafted wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

While that is just a guess as to what would have happened, it does make one ponder as to what the outcome could have been?

