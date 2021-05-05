From TDs to KOs: Chad Johnson to box on Mayweather vs Paul undercard

Former star NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is swapping his cleats for boxing gloves. The 43-year-old has agreed to fight on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing bout in June.

Who the ex-Bengals WR will face in the exhibition bout hasn’t been confirmed but Johnson seems keen to step into the boxing ring.

Johnson recently said on the I AM AN ATHLETE podcast:

"So Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd's manager, hit me up like 'hey I got an opportunity for you,'" Johnson said. "'Floyd is fighting June 6th, at the Hard Rock, you can make a cool million and do a few rounds.' It's something I really couldn't pass up. I could pass it up but why not? Everything in life I'm good at, besides golf. I called Ellerbe back and said let's do this."

The athlete, who changed his name from Johnson to Ochocinco from 2008-2012, has long been a combat sports fan. He recently showed up at the UFC 261 press conference and asked UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal some questions.

Not the first time Johnson has attempted another sport

This isn’t the only time that Chad Johnson has tried his hand at another professional sport. In 2011, during the NFL lockout, he famously tried out for the MLS with the Sporting Kansas franchise.

Johnson joins a seemingly endless group of YouTubers and celebrities stepping into the ring to make another decent payday.

He made millions with his hands catching footballs in the NFL, and now Johnson will try to cash in using his hands in a boxing ring.

The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing PPV event is scheduled to take place on June 6th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Chad Johnson NFL Career Stats

Games - 166

Receptions - 766

Touchdowns - 67

Yards - 11,059