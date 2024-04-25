Chad Johnson was not only one of the NFL's most prolific wide receivers of the 2000s but also one of its most marketable personalities. He was known for his penchant for flamboyant touchdown celebrations and for being social media savvy (he was one of the first few professional athletes to embrace the use of Twitter).

With such a strong marketing presence, he can relate to the many off-field ventures of his one-time New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady. But the latest of them, a titular appearance on the sporadic Netflix comedy series The Greatest Roast of All Time, does not hold a particularly high grade from the former Cincinnati Bengal.

On yesterday's episode of Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe, the man formerly known as Ochocinco said:

“I love roasts and I said this many times, the A-Listers, the 1 Percenters, as you might call them, the Kevin Harts and Tom Bradys, you know, we need to get back to having roasts," Johnson said.

"And forget the times that we are in, in society, no mercy, everything goes... that’s not what it’s gonna be. It’s not going to be the authentic roasts that we’re used to."

Chad Johnson reacts to Alvin Kamara, Raheem Mostert winning fishing tournament

In retirement, Chad Johnson loves talking about sports other than football with Shannon Sharpe. The two of them particularly love basketball, but yesterday's episode of Nightcap was a particularly offbeat one.

Last Saturday, Pro Bowl running backs Alvin Kamara and Raheem Mostert entered Sport Fishing Championship's televised annual event "The Catch" in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and won first place. The two said afterward:

Kamara: "Chaos. Organized chaos. It was great. Lot of moving parts, but I think we did it effortlessly."

Mostert: "I was a little nervous. I felt like I was the last one on the reel. I just tried to do my best to make sure that we had the three-peat."

The six-time Pro Bowler would react:

"I've been in Miami all my life, I ain't been on the water more than three times. I don't have the patience to fish; so if this is something that we're going to do, I need to start training... I don't have the patience to sit down for hours at a time and wait for something to bite."

The segment begins at 1:03:13 of the video below: