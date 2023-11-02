Shannon Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, revolutionizing the position with his uncanny route running and pass-catching abilities. He won three Super Bowl titles with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, was nominated to eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, retired with multiple positional receiving records, and eventually entered the Hall of Fame.

He was also extremely famous for his boisterousness and peculiar behavior, as former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (formerly Chad Ochocinco) experienced (again) in their Nightcap podcast.

On Tuesday, Sharpe recounted a story of himself buying a Pomeranian dog:

"It was February. I went and got a dog. I had to pay a lady to leave her country, fly to another country, pick the dog up, fly to LA, drop the dog off, and then get back."

When asked how much it cost, he responded:

"10. 10 bands (thousand). American dollars."

Chad Johnson in disbelief that Shannon Sharpe paid $10,000 for a dog

Chad Johnson could not believe what he had heard, and he sort of went into this rant:

"Man, you pay $10,000 for a dog? Come on, man… could have got you a Pom from the city man for $300. I'm trying to wrap my head around this man. You know, I'm really very conscious on my financial decisions. I'm trying to understand you paying 10,000 for a dog. You feel me?"

"And you still gotta get shots, right? You gotta go to the doctor, you gotta feed him, you gotta get food for him. You need to run things by me before you make those type of decisions. He don’t talk? Can he do a trick? For $10,000 that mothe**ucker better be able to do something," he added.

Chad Johnson understands Davante Adams' frustrations in Las Vegas

In the same episode, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed Davante Adams' fit during the Las Vegas Raiders' 14-26 loss against the ascendant Detroit Lions on Monday, wherein he had just a single seven-yard catch in seven targets. Johnson empathized with the former Green Bay Packer, saying:

"Well, I'd be goddamned pissed too. I'm pissed for him. I'm not even playing. I'm mad. We talk about the best receiver in the game. The Raiders had zero completions to a receiver in an entire first half of an NFL game. Not Peewee, not flag football, not high school football, but an NFL game."

"Jimmy Garoppolo throws the ball out of bounds; that's an easy six points. Fast-forward, overthrow again; that's two touchdowns. I almost want to cry for Davante," he added.

The Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler a day later. Adams, meanwhile, was not traded before the deadline.