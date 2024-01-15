Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco is blaming owner Jerry Jones for the Dallas Cowboys' playoff failures after the team lost Sunday's wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers. In what is now a common theme for the Cowboys, after a promising regular season, when the playoffs come around, Dallas gets sent home early.

This postseason was supposed to be different. Dallas was healthy, had a home-field advantage, and was coming up against a young and inexperienced Packers team.

But it was the Cowboys who looked out of their depth in the 48-32 drubbing that would have sent shock waves through The Star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But how does Dallas' situation get resolved? Ochocinco, a former Cincinnati Bengal and six-time Pro Bowler, knows what will do it.

Ochocinco lays playoff failures at Jerry Jones' feet

Much has been made of the Cowboys' playoff failures, as Dallas last sniffed an NFC championship game in 1995. After the Packers' loss, Ochocinco thinks that Jerry has to go for things to change.

Ochocinco said on "Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe:

“Twenty-eight years, guess who the common denominator is? All the pieces to the puzzle every year the Cowboys play good damn football and get sent the f**k home in the first round. Guess who the problem is? Jerry Jones. That's the problem. Jerry Jones is the reason why they can't get past the first round. That's the problem.

"Jerry Jones won't see this. Jerry, I love you. I love the way you conduct business. Go ahead and get into the background. Let the boys handle the business from now, we don't need you to talk about anything. ‘This is the best team since 1995,’ don't do none of that.

"Let them boys go out there and play ball, don't put no more added pressure than what already comes with the star on the helmet already. I guarantee the problem will be solved when Jerry stops doing it."

Expand Tweet

Another year of playoff failure for the Cowboys

NFC wild-card playoffs - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

It wasn't supposed to end like this, was it, Dallas fans? After claiming the No. 2 seed in the NFC and having two games at home, a place where the team had won the last 16 straight, it was all lined up, dare we say, perfectly.

But the Packers ran through Dallas like a buzzsaw and landed an early blow from which Mike McCarthy's team never recovered.

Dan Quinn's defense was forced to submit early in the first quarter, while Dak Prescott and the offense couldn't get anything going.

Many are calling the performance embarrassing, and in truth, change will likely be afoot at The Star over the next 48 hours. Just where that will be is unknown, but this is now the third year in a row that Dallas has been bullied in the playoffs.