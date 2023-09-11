New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's contract dispute has made headlines for months. The Giants chose to use the franchise tag on the running back, paying upwards of $10 million. The team then signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a lucrative contract extension, paying close to $40 million a season.

On Sunday night, Jones performed poorly in the Dallas Cowboys 40-0 dominance over the Giants. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco told Shannon Sharpe that is what will happen when the wrong player is paid. He said:

“You know who they were supposed to pay? You were supposed to pay your running back, your running back is the one that deserves the 40 million dollars because the running back is the offense, that is your offense. If you leave the offense in Daniel Jones’ hands you get what you got tonight.”

The conversation took place on the nightcap edition of Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast. Ochocinco, who spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, said the Giants can't give Daniel Jones all of the workload. New York did just that on Sunday night and the outcome was far from what they could have expected.

The New York Giants will look to overcome this loss and head to Arizona next week to face the Cardinals.

Saquon Barkley is moving ahead to Week 2 preparations

Saquon Barkley reluctantly signed the franchise tag the New York Giants had on him. Along with incentives, the 26-year-old can make close to $11 million this season. The running back looked at the 2023 NFL season as a way to prove himself, which could hopefully lead to a massive contract extension.

On Sunday night, Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for a total of 51 yards. The Giants stated in training camp that the running back would also be used in the passing game. Jones attempted one pass to Barkley that was knocked away by Dallas.

"It sucks, but sometimes you need an opening like this. You never want it to be this way, 40-0 at home to Dallas, but we got to hold each other a little more accountable."

After the game, the New York Giants running back noted this obviously wasn't the way they wanted to start the season. He also said that accountability with teammates will be integral moving forward.