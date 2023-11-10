Chad Ochocinco Johnson made headlines with his controversial antics and creative touchdown celebrations during his 11-year NFL career. While he has stayed close to the game after his playing years, he attracts attention for nobler reasons.

Johnson shared the receipt from his latest meal wherein he left a $5,000 tip on a $3.20 bill. It’s not the first time he has left a massive tip on an average bill. But with all his success, the four-time All-Pro wideout is simply sharing his blessings.

Chad Ochocinco shared a generous tip for a simple meal

The six-time Pro Bowler tweeted his receipt from Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida. While his bill went for only three dollars, he left a $5,000 tip. Chad Ochocinco even wrote at the bottom:

“Watch Nightcap with me and Shannon Sharpe. He doesn’t like when he post my tips.”

Another Twitter user commented on Ochocinco’s generous gesture:

“That’s life-changing”

Another football fan chimed in:

“Spread them blessings!”

Last October, the former New England Patriots standout left a $1,000 tip on a $63 dinner tab at Bahama Breeze in Philadelphia. He also gave a $1,000 tip on a $37 bill at Havana’s in 2020 when the restaurant re-opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2014, he left a $300 tip on a $351 bill because Sundays are slow. Six years later, he left a $963 tip on a $41 bill at Miller’s Ale House in Jacksonville, Florida.

Through most of his generous tipping, Chad Ochocinco has always included Proverbs 11:25 in his tweets. The bible verse reads, “The generous will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.”

Chad Ochocinco's net worth 2023

While he’s leaving generous tips to restaurant crews, it’s still a tiny part of his $15 million net worth as of 2023. Aside from the money he earned from playing football, he also earns from endorsements with GoDaddy and Reebok, among others.

He has also appeared in reality television shows like Selling Tampa and Dancing with the Stars. Ochocinco also owns McDonald’s franchises in Indiana, Cincinnati, and Miami. He has done well with his finances and even lived at Paul Brown Stadium to save money while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chad Ochocinco's career earnings

Spotrac reveals that Chad Ochocinco has earned $48.8 million throughout his career. His highest earning came in 2006 when he earned $11.85 million, including a $2.75 million base salary, a $5 million signing bonus, and a $3.5 million option bonus.

After the Bengals selected him in the second round of the 2001 draft, Ochocinco signed a four-year, $3 million entry-level contract. He then agreed to a five-year, $27 million deal and a six-year, $35.3 million contract. He also signed a three-year, $11.9 million deal with the Patriots.