Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp didn't play in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. The star player has dealt with multiple injuries since the Super Bowl-winning campaign, and the Rams have heavily missed him.

Chad Ochocinco, the legendary Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was well known for his durability. He recently called out Kupp, as he was very unhappy with the star receiver has suffered multiple injuries in the past year.

Here's what he said on Nightcap with Unc and Ocho:

"Cooper Kupp come on over here to me, let me talk to you, let me tell you what I did because I played 12-13, yeah 13 years no injuries, not one. They ain't eating right, that's one imbalance."

"They not eating right… they're not putting their body through the ringer enough, I took every rep, scout team, first team, I ran down on special teams, I'm doing all this.”

Last season, Cooper Kupp played only nine games due to an ankle injury. He later had surgery and was poised to make a strong return this season.

However, he was sidelined during training camp by a hamstring injury that continues to exist, causing him to miss more time than anticipated.

When will Cooper Kupp return to play?

The Los Angeles Rams have placed Kupp on the injured reserve which means he will at least miss the first four games of the season. There is a possibility that the wide receiver could miss more time before returning to play.

Hamstring issues are tough to deal with and maybe Chad Ochocinco is right about the lack of good nutrition. There is no denying that when healthy Kupp is one of the best players at his position, but after his historic season in 2021, he hasn't played much.

In nine games last season, he had 75 receptions for 812 yards and scored seven touchdowns. While in the 2021/2022 NFL season, he had 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 17 games.

During that season Kupp won the Offensive Player of the Year award, and the Super Bowl MVP as well. The Rams did win their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but they would love have to their star receiver back as soon as possible.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Volume's Nightcap with Unc and Ocho and H/T Sportskeeda.