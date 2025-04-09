Chad Ochocinco is usually not one to talk about soccer but he knows a good player when he sees one. On Tuesday, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver watched the first leg of the UEFA Champions League matchup between Arsenal and Real Madrid at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice scored twice in the contest, both coming from free kicks. After the second goal, Johnson could only utter this on his social media account:
"No (expletive) way he scored another free kick again 🤯"
Five minutes after that second free-kick goal, fellow midfielder Mikel Merino scored to help the home team to a 3-0 win.
The second leg of the knockout game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be held on April 16.
Chad Ochocinco reacts to Julio Jones' retirement, name-drops "second coming" of ex-Falcons WR
Chad Ochocinco had an emotional reaction to the retirement announcement of former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones last Friday. Speaking on his Nightcap podcast with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, he said (segment starts at 1:33:00 in the video below):
“Julio, I know you’re gonna see this. Boy, I’ve always been a fan of yours. I’ve always shown you your love and gave you your flowers while you were actually still playing. I’m still a fan to this day. You’re gonna get that gold jacket—because you are definitely a Hall of Famer. You’re top five in my book.”
He also name-dropped a similar-looking "second coming" of him:
“There’s a young fella down there at Ohio State… from Miami… who looks something just like him. Jeremiah Smith… might be the second coming of Julio Jones.”
Jeremiah Smith is coming off an explosive debut season with the Buckeyes, wherein he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns - the latter two stats breaking FBS true freshman records. New defensive coordinator (and NFL veteran) Matt Patricia said of him:
“Outstanding presence out on the football field. That's probably the biggest thing I would say — just his ability to calm things down and play. Really good player, obviously, but that'd probably be the biggest thing.”
Ohio State begins its national title defense on August 30 in a Cotton Bowl/CFP semis rematch against Texas.
