During his playing career, Chad Ochocinco was known for his flamboyance- celebrating touchdowns in the most grandiose of ways and spouting memetic one-liners. Now, he has shown it again in retirement.

In a recent interview for DraftKings during Super Bowl LVIII week, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver boldly claimed that he was so sure of a Kansas City Chiefs victory that if they lost instead, he would do three things:

"I won't eat (at) McDonald's anymore. Ever... Matter of fact, this is rated PG, right? If the Chiefs lose, I'll divorce my wife and no more (explicit word) for the rest of the year. That's how confident I am. She's right there; I don't care."

Has Chad Ochocinco joined Raiders organization? Analyzing recent social media activity

Around a week ago, Chad Ochocinco pitched himself joining the Philadelphia Eagles as wide receivers coach, succeeding Aaron Moorehead amidst a massive purge within the organization. However, another team appears to have a strong claim to him.

On Tuesday, he revealed on X that he was dining with Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce with the intent of getting a position within the coaching staff:

The next day, on an Instagram livestream, Ochocinco claimed to have been hired in a different capacity:

"Yes, I got a job with the Raiders. Not as a staff member but as a member of the organization. I'm not sure what it is exactly... but I will be a part of the team, and that's an amazing thing."

The Athletic's Vic Tafur later surmised that it might have been as a consultant:

The hiring marks the latest in a recent busy stretch for the Raiders, who finished second in the AFC West after Josh McDaniels was fired halfway through and succeeded by Pierce, who went 5-4 in his initial interim stint.

A few days ago, they named former Chicago Bears assistant Luke Getsy their new offensive coordinator after being beaten for the services of former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury by the Washington Commanders, purportedly thanks to the influence of NBA legend Magic Johnson, who has an ownership stake in the Landover, Maryland-based team.