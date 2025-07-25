Chad Ochocinco shares bold prediction for Rashee Rice's return from injury after Chiefs WR's "training camp diet"

Rashee Rice suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL campaign, and fans and experts are predicting a huge comeback. The latest to comment on the matter was Cincinnati Bengals icon Chad Ochocinco.Ochocinco, one of the NFL's best receivers in his playing days, took to X to state that Rice will record 1,500+ yards and 10 touchdowns. To back up his claim, Ochocinco asked fans to check his recent Instagram story.&quot;Rashee Rice 1500 yds + 10 td season incoming, look at my instagram story &amp; thats how I know, don’t question me if you can’t cover me,&quot; Ochocinco wrote.Chad Ochocinco reposted an Instagram story uploaded by Rashee Rice. In the story, the Chiefs' WR shared his &quot;Training Camp Diet,&quot; which seemingly includes burgers and fries from McDonald's.Ochocinco's story. [Image credits: Instagram]While it was likely a jab, the Kansas City Chiefs' star wide receiver has proved that he can deliver on the field. The Super Bowl LVIII champion has accumulated 1,226 receiving yards, made 103 receptions, and scored nine touchdowns in 20 appearances.Chiefs' HC Andy Reid gives a clear verdict on Rashee Rice after his legal troublesIn March 2024, Rashee Rice was charged after a hit-and-run speeding incident on a highway in Dallas. He pleaded guilty to two felony charges this month and was given five years' deferred probation and a 30-day jail sentence.Despite Rice's off-field legal troubles, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has stated that it won't affect his status on the team. Last week, Reid told reporters:&quot;That's obvious news out there, now. We're going to progress as normal with him (Rice). He'll go in and take all the reps that he'd normally take, and we always rotate that position. So, depending on what happens here in the future, whoever needs to play will be able to step in. They'll know what they're doing and be in good shape to do it.&quot;With Rice looking to prove himself in the 2025 season, it'll be interesting to see if Chad Ochocinco's predictions come true.