Brandon Marshall urges franchises to give Colin Kaepernick the opportunity to make NFL return 

Colin Kaepernick should be given another opportunity to play in the league, according to former wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

On the I Am Athlete podcast, Marshall wants teams in the NFL to sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to play this upcoming season because he liked what saw from him. He said:

"So, when you say you said 32, 32 teams, three quarterbacks 96 quarterbacks total, bro like Absolutely. Absolutely he deserved like what I see. And it wasn't just throwing me in Ocho because like at the end of the day, like what is they washed up? Oh, but we have like All-Pros and Pro Bowl players out there and really good NFL players in California. Yo, absolutely bro. Absolutely. What I would like to see DJ because he wasn't there. What I would like to see is the timing of it right like where you take a quarterback and a wide receiver because that chemistry is everything. You can run a 15-yard comeback. It's an incomplete pass and it's not the quarterbacks full or the receiver's fault because we just don't know each other.”

How do you convince an owner or GM to bring you in and how do you get a fanbase to buy in? Here is Kaepernick's answer: Colin Kaepernick said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he still wants to get back in the NFL and is willing to take a backup job to get in.How do you convince an owner or GM to bring you in and how do you get a fanbase to buy in? Here is Kaepernick's answer: Colin Kaepernick said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he still wants to get back in the NFL and is willing to take a backup job to get in.How do you convince an owner or GM to bring you in and how do you get a fanbase to buy in? Here is Kaepernick's answer: https://t.co/ReyVvR7yOb

The six-time Pro Bowl receiver concluded his point by saying that he wants to see Kaepernick with the same set of offensive targets and to see their progression. He added:

“So, I want to see Kap with, you know the same set of receivers, tight ends running backs and see how they progressing and how he looks for five weeks but everything was there like we challenged them. I pulled on his shirt; you know I'm saying like a dove on the ground like see if he can jump over me. I did all of that stuff, bro. It looks great."

Marshall has played 13 seasons in the NFL, including four with the Denver Broncos (2006 - 2009), three with the Chicago Bears (2012 - 2014), and two each with the Miami Dolphins (2010 - 2011) and the New York Jets (2015 - 2016)

Will an NFL Team Sign Kaepernick?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

The quarterback played all six seasons in the league with the 49ers, starting 59 games for the team from 2011 – 2016. In his final season in 2016, he had 2,241 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

He’s been working out all over the country looking for another chance to be a quarterback in the NFL. We’ll see if one of the 32 teams can provide that opportunity this offseason for Kaepernick.

JPA Football @jpafootball Robby Anderson might not want Baker Mayfield, but he does seem to want Colin Kaepernick Robby Anderson might not want Baker Mayfield, but he does seem to want Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/Wo5Z4KM0d3

