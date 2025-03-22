Chad Reuter’s mock draft: Analyst projects Steelers to get Najee Harris’ replacement in first round

Four-year starting running back Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving a significant void in the Steelers' backfield. The team has yet to add a starting-caliber running back through free agency, suggesting they might target the position in next month's NFL Draft.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter believes the Steelers will address this need with their first-round selection. In his latest mock draft published Friday, Reuter projects Pittsburgh will select North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 21st overall pick.

"Hampton's impressive burst and power through contact make him a great fit for a Steelers running game in need of an identity," Reuter wrote in his analysis.

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The Steelers appear to be targeting offensive weapons after trading for star wide receiver DK Metcalf from Seattle earlier this offseason. That move cost them their second-round selection, making their first-round choice even more valuable in addressing remaining needs.

Najee Harris' exit creates leadership void amid quarterback uncertainty

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Najee Harris's comments have spotlighted another challenge facing the organization. Harris spoke about the lack of leadership on the offensive side during his early years in Pittsburgh, prompting a reaction from ESPN analyst Damien Woody.

"I think it's an indirect shot at Mike Tomlin, to be honest with you," Woody said on Friday's episode of First Take. "When you don't have a QB, you don't have an identity offensively. So, for a young guy coming in, you're thinking, 'Okay, who can I go to as a resource to see how this thing is done.'"

Harris' comments specifically highlighted the absence of veteran guidance for younger offensive players.

"As a running back, you want to be able to look on your side of the ball… Who do I look to? They didn't have anybody," Woody added, interpreting Najee Harris' perspective.

Russell Wilson, who started for Pittsburgh in 2024, has been visiting other teams as the Steelers reportedly wait on Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets.

According to PFSN analyst Marco Enriquez, Hampton could provide the offensive spark Pittsburgh needs. Enriquez's scouting report praises Hampton as a "versatile playmaker with the skills to thrive as a three-down back" who offers more explosiveness than Harris.

The report particularly highlights Hampton's contact balance as a "difference-making quality" that separates him from other prospects.

If the Steelers can resolve their quarterback situation, these offensive additions might finally push them beyond the wild-card round exits that have defined their recent playoff appearances. Pittsburgh has been eliminated in the wild-card round four times in the past five years, creating pressure to break through in 2025.

