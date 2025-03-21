“He brings toughness” - Mike Florio makes feelings known about Najee Harris after RB’s comments on Steelers

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has defended Najee Harris after he made a string of interesting comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris has been in the news a lot since landing with the LA Chargers and made headlines after seemingly throwing shade at Pittsburgh for their facilities.

Ad

Harris also told KCAL's Chris Hayre on Thursday that the Steelers lacked offensive direction after Ben Roethlisberger's departure.

"It was just a team where we lost Ben, we lost the O-line, we just didn't know anything on offense really, we didn't have any identity," Harris stated. "The team was young. I really didn't have nobody to almost learn from on the offensive side. I think the veteran guy on that team was a two, three-year vet. And he's still learning himself."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A lot of people felt Harris was out of line, that he was throwing shade at the Steelers, but Florio was focused on what Najee Harris offers on the field. He shared his take during Friday's Pro Football Talk:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm not surprised that Jim Harbaugh was the guy who made the bee line for Najee Harris. This guy's a football player. Get out of here with your analytics. He's a football player, and he's going to make your team better, because he brings a toughness and a mindset to the table," said Florio (2:20).

Ad

Ad

Harris signed with the Chargers this offseason after four years with the Steelers. The team declined his fifth-year option, effectively ending his tenure with Pittsburgh.

Mike Florio appreciates Najee Harris's approach

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Najee Harris had a reputation for mostly keeping his thoughts to himself while in Pittsburgh, so for many, his speaking out underlined potential issues in the Steel City. Florio sees value in Harris' straightforward approach:

Ad

"Hearing him explain his experience in Pittsburgh makes it even more impressive, because I could see his attitude was, I don't know what the hell is going on. You know what? I'm just going to run as hard as I can. I'm just going to give me the ball, and I'm going to run as hard as I can, because that's what I know, and that's what I'm going to do, and that's football, and I think that's going to help the Chargers," Florio explained.

Ad

Not everyone shares Florio's perspective. Former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott criticized Harris on ESPN's "Get Up." Scott called Harris "ungrateful" and questioned his appreciation for making the playoffs every year with Pittsburgh.

Despite any offensive struggles, Najee Harris delivered consistent production for the Steelers. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in his four seasons, with his best performance coming as a rookie in 2021 (1,200 yards, seven touchdowns, Pro Bowl selection).

Najee Harris cited his long-standing relationship with Jim Harbaugh as a factor in his decision to join the Chargers. The running back also mentioned the benefit of joining a team with veteran leaders:

Ad

"I feel like [in L.A.], like we've got a lot of veterans that I can learn even more stuff from, even at the quarterback position, and the O-line position," Najee Harris said.

The one-year deal worth $5.25 million includes $4 million in incentives, showing the team's willingness to reward production.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.