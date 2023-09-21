Before the start of the NFL season, Chanen Johnson and her husband Juwan Johnson welcomed their daughter, J'adore Blessing, into the world. This was an important and emotional moment in the couple's lives, as they had suffered two miscarriages before.

Johnson has been busy taking care of her daughter while sharing funny motherhood content on her social media platform. However, when the Instagram influencer engaged in a Q&A session online, she was asked how she dealt with the hate comments she received online.

Chanen replied,

"So, I'm not gonna lie. The hate comments have been a lot more than normal. And I've been noticing on the board that people are more angry these days; past couple of weeks, they've just been bad. Um, do they bother me? No, I mean, it's for me is like I can't comprehend like doing that to people."

Image Credit: Chanen Johnson's Instagram Story

She continued,

"Like, I can't fathom the idea of commenting on someone's post and being that mean or hateful or sad but like the fact that people are kinda, literally sad people are, makes me kinda...Um yeah, it's just like a really weird situation because it doesn't make sense to me"

The wide receiver's wife and newborn daughter were seen supporting him when the Saints played against the Tennessee Titans.

Chanen Johnson opened up about the emotional toll her pregnancy had on her

In the same Q&A session, fans wanted to know how Chanen Johnson's pregnancy affected her. She said that although she did not have to incur any physical pain during her pregnancy, she suffered from emotional stress.

Johnson's wife said that she was afraid for the wellness of their child, as she had suffered two miscarriages before. She said that she was even scared to leave the house and was sick most of the time.

The new mother appears to be taking care of her mental health, and we hope to see her make more appearances at the New Orleans Saints games to support her husband.