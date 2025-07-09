"Change it back to Redskins man" - NFL fans react as Commanders drop “Super Bowl Era” throwback uniforms for 2025

NFL fans believe the Washington Commanders should go back to the Redskins name.
The Commanders changed their name from the Redskins back in 2020 to the Football Team before becoming the Commanders in 2022. Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Washington revealed its Super Bowl Era uniforms.
The uniform was well-received by fans, but many believe the big thing for the team is changing back their name.
"Just change it back to Redskins man," a fan wrote.
"They’re the Redskins," a fan added.
Although many fans want the name Redskins back, other fans do like the jerseys.
"Looks SO MUCH better," a fan wrote.
"Need the old logo back," a fan added.
Some fans think the Commanders jersey is what it should have been from the beginning, but the Redskins logo would have put it over the top.
"Make these the full time uniforms," a fan added.
"I never really hated the old design. I’m happy they brought back with a tweak," a fan wrote.
It's clear that NFL and Commanders fans are happy with the new-look jerseys, as many want it to be their full-time jersey.
Washington is set to wear these jerseys in Week 9 against Seattle, Week 13 against the Broncos, and Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Commanders excited to 'celebrate' past with new jerseys
Washington revealed their alternate jerseys on Wednesday, which honor and celebrate the past of the franchise.
After the jerseys were revealed, the Commanders' President Mark Clouse said that the team was looking to celebrate the team's past.
"We are excited to celebrate Washington’s rich history with these iconic, Super Bowl Era uniforms this season,” Mark Clouse said in a press release. “Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they’ve placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and pay homage to those that made the Burgundy and Gold what it is today.”
“These uniforms honor the most successful era of our franchise -- one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase,” Clouse said. “We look forward to bringing that nostalgic feeling back to fans, while incorporating a modern feel for our next generation of fans.”
The Commanders are coming off a successful season where they made the NFC Championship Game.
