"Change the gun laws please" - AJ Brown pleads for action after more mass shootings occur in the US

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has called for action to be taken and for his country to change their gun laws. Brown's plea came after more mass shootings occurred in the USA across the Memorial Day weekend.

Just mere days after the shocking shooting at an elementary school in Texas, more have followed. Around 156 people died and 412 were injured across the weekend, according to The Guardian, as multiple shootings took place in Michigan, California, Tennessee and more.

It is extremely troubling that people who were enjoying their weekend tragically lost their lives. Eagles receiver AJ Brown has had enough and took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

Brown said:

"Innocent people are getting killed from mass shooting daily. Change the gun laws Please. Your kids lives may depend on it . Praying for families that lost their lives. Praying for this country right now."

Despite numerous pleas from millions of people to have laws changed after the school shooting in Uvalde, nothing has been done. There have been rallying cries from athletes, politicians and others for things to change, but to no avail.

The Memorial Day weekend shootings once again highlighted the need for change as too many innocent people and children have lost their lives.

Eagles boast serious weapons with AJ Brown addition

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

The Eagles made the biggest move on the first night of the NFL draft, as they traded for AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans for picks 18 and 101.

The 24-year-old was in the final year of his rookie deal with the Eagles, offering him a four-year, $100 million deal, of which $57 million is guaranteed. So what does this mean for the Eagles' chances in 2022?

Putting it simply, it was a superb move from the Eagles office to give Jalen Hurts a bonafide number one receiver to throw to. Brown has been added to the core of DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Dallas Goedert, along with running back Boston Scott.

The combination means the Eagles have some serious weapons and many believe they were among the big improvers after draft night. Philadelphia is now expected to challenge Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East title.

AJ Brown's addition means the Eagles now have a superstar receiver to compliment the other offensive weapons Hurts currently has. Fans of the franchise will expect them to improve on their 9-8 record from last season.

