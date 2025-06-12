"Change the jerseys please, they suck": NFL fans react to Jalon Walker's first look in Falcons uniform

The Atlanta Falcons picked Jalon Walker at No. 15 this year, and the linebacker is expected to have a strong rookie season. The team has high hopes for him, and they used Walker to unveil its latest jersey on Tuesday.

However, the new uniform got mixed reviews from fans. Some loved it, while others want the Falcons to switch back to their old design.

"Change the jerseys please, they suck," a fan tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"One of the worst unis in the league, especially when those beautiful throwbacks are sitting right there," one fan wrote.

"It just looks ...off..." another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"You had a chance to get rid of these horribly dated and downright ugly uniforms this season but just couldn’t be bothered, ugh," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"these ARE NOT new uniforms! bring us the REAL new unis!" a fan said.

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins causes a stir before the 2025 NFL seasons kicks off

The NFL OTAs are in full effect, and every team in the league is doing their best to prepare for the 2025 season. The Atlants Falcons held voluntary OTAs, but their Kirk Cousins was missing.

The quarterback did attend the mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. While speaking to the media after practice, Cousins talked about being a team player.

"We’re moving forward, and it’s about how we as a team and as a quarterback room can be the best we can be in 2025," Cousins said.

The veteran also adressed serving as Michael Penix Jr's backup.

"Obviously, you'd love to play," Cousins said. "But I'm not gonna dwell on things that aren't reality in terms of — that's not the situation I'm in. It's better spent to be focused on the situation that I'm in and controlling what you can control. I think that's the right mindset to have."

With so much happening with the team this offseason, it'll be interesting to see how far the Falcons would go in the 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.