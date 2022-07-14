"I brought in a stripper and had her dance for Nick Saban" - Former NFL player reveals hilarious story how he had former Dolphins HC running out of the building

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is known to have a serious, upfront, and focused personality.

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder told the story of a time when he ordered strippers for the coach while he was with the Dolphins. As a co-host on The Pivot Podcast, Crowder said:

“I brought in a stripper and had her dance for Nick Saban."

Crowder added:

“She walked in with nothing but a thong on and a Jason Taylor jersey, and she went up there."

“Nick Saban grabbed her hips, moved her to the side and ran up the stairs.”

Nick Saban reflects on his NFL coaching career

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The veteran coach has been one of the most dominant coaches in college football history. He's won seven National Championships and has amassed immaculate success with the Crimson Tide.

However, he previously tried coaching in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He led the team from 2005-2006 and went 15-17 as their head coach.

The long-time coach reflected on his time in the NFL:

“I spent eight years total in the NFL, and I really enjoyed coaching in the NFL. There’s a lot of positive things about competing at the highest level with the best players, and probably the most parity that the league has, which the league’s built on parity — all the rules try to make the teams as equal as possible, and I think that makes for a lot of great competition, lots of close games."

The coach added:

“I just felt like we could control our own destiny in college a lot better, and I love college football because I thought you could have a greater impact on young people at the 18- to 22-year-old timeframe, aight. And I love the NFL and I love the players, but your leadership and your influence and the kind of program that you can have to try to get players to do things that are going to help them be more successful in life, probably you can have a greater impact in college than you can in the NFL."

The Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in last year's National Championship. Nonetheless, they'll most likely remain the strongest contenders for years to come.

