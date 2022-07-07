"He knows how to find space to throw the ball" - NFL analyst compares Alabama QB to Steph Curry 

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is destined for success in the NFL. The Crimson Tide recently seems to produce talent at the quarterback position in Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and now, Bryce Young.

Analyst and NFL senior producer Greg Cosell compared Young to Steph Curry with how he's able to place the ball.

Cossell said:

“He kinda reminded me of Steph Curry. He’s not a dynamic, explosive mover, but he knows how to find space to throw the ball given that he’s not tall. He just has a feel to finding space to throw the ball cleanly and he was poised and efficient with his pocket movement. He’s not a runner per say, but he has functional mobility. He can make second reaction plays.”

As a freshman, Young was the backup to Mac Jones, who was selected in the first-round of last year's draft by the New England Patriots. In his freshman season, Young saw limited action, completing 13 passes out of 22 attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Young started his first season for the Crimson Tide last year as a sophomore and had a historic season. He threw for 4,872 yards, completing 67 percent of his throws and recorded 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. On top of that, he added three rushing touchdowns. He set Alabama's single-season marks for passing yards and touchdowns.

He led the Crimson Tide to the National Championship, where they faced the Georgia Bulldogs, but fell short in a 33-18 loss.

As a senior in high school, Young was named Los Angeles Times Player of the Year. He was also the Gatorade Football Player of the Year. In his high school career, he threw for 4,268 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Alabama Bryce Young is the favorite to be the first quarterback drafted in 2023

Young was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and is currently the 2-1 favorite to be the first pick in next year's draft class.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Alabama QB Bryce Young is a 2-1 favorite to be the first pick in 2023. (Last year at this time, Spencer Rattler was the +225 favorite.) wp.me/pbBqYq-cgD0 Alabama QB Bryce Young is a 2-1 favorite to be the first pick in 2023. (Last year at this time, Spencer Rattler was the +225 favorite.) wp.me/pbBqYq-cgD0

The 20-year-old will be playing in his junior year this year for the Crimson Tide. Like every other year, Alabama will be a contender for the National Championship, especially with a Heisman-winning quarterback at the helm.

If Young can have the same success as last season, he could win the National Championship and/or Heisman.

